Kale: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Kale is a nutritionally-rich, green, leafy cruciferous vegetable. This cabbage (Brassica) family member is often referred to as a superfood due to its high nutritional content per calorie.

It comes in a range of colors, including purple, and is often dark green in color. The leaves have either flat or curled margins. It's popular in northern Europe and is now spreading across the United States.

Since Roman times, this superfood has been served on dinner tables throughout most of Europe. It was grown and utilized to feed humans and livestock during the Middle Ages.

It is also low in fat and high in fiber, an excellent complement to practically any diet due to its numerous nutritional and health benefits.

Potential health benefits of lale: why you should include it in your diet?

Kale is a powerhouse of nutrients. Similar salad greens, such as romaine, iceberg lettuce, and mesclun or spring mixes, don't have the same nutritional value as kale.

Check out this list of health benefits of kale:

1) Rich source of Vitamin K

Vitamin K is really an essential nutrient.

It is essential for blood clotting, and it accomplishes so by "activating" particular proteins and allowing them to bind calcium.

Warfarin, a well-known anticoagulant, acts by inhibiting the activity of this vitamin.

Kale is one of the biggest sources of vitamin K in the world, with a single raw cup providing about seven times the daily recommendation.

2) Aids in weight loss

Kale has a number of qualities that make it a good weight-loss food.

It has a low calorie count yet still has enough bulk to make you feel satisfied.

Kale has a low energy density due to its low calorie and high water content. Numerous studies have indicated that eating a lot of low-energy-density foods will help you lose weight.

Kale also has a low protein and fiber content. When it comes to weight loss, they are two of the most crucial nutrients.

3) For cell repair and growth

In one cup of kale, you'll get more than 20% of your daily vitamin C intake. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that aids in immunity, cell repair, and the slowing of the aging process.

Vitamin C, as an antioxidant, is thought to protect against oxidative stress caused by free radical exposure. Rather than taking antioxidant supplements, experts advocate absorbing antioxidants through foods like fruits and vegetables, including kale.

4) Improve bone density

Kale includes numerous nutrients that are lacking in our modern diets. It's a rich source of plant-based calcium, which is important for strong bones and teeth.

It has low levels of oxalate, a natural chemical that makes calcium less absorbable. Kale also contains vitamin K, which research suggests works in tandem with vitamin D to maintain healthy bone metabolism.

5) May help in fighting cancer

Cancer is a terrible disease that is defined by uncontrolled cell proliferation.

Kale contains a number of chemicals that are thought to have cancer-fighting properties.

Sulforaphane is one of them, a chemical that has been demonstrated to help prevent cancer at the molecular level.

It also contains indole-3-carbinol, a chemical that is thought to aid in cancer prevention.

Although the evidence in human studies is inconsistent, some studies have suggested that cruciferous vegetables (including kale) may reduce the incidence of certain malignancies.

Nutrients offered by kale

Kale comes in numerous varieties. The smooth or curly form of the leaves might be green or purple. Curly kale, also known as Scots kale, contains green and curly leaves as well as a tough, fibrous stem.

Vitamins A, K, and C, as well as potassium and calcium, are abundant in kale. An 80g serving of raw kale contains:

26 kcals / 112 kJ

2.7g protein

1.3g fat

1.1g carbohydrate

3.3g fibre

360mg potassium

104mg calcium

1.36mg iron

96mcg folate

88mg vitamin C

Takeaway

Fortunately, incorporating kale into your diet is quite easy. Simply toss it into a salad or incorporate it into the recipes.

Kale chips are a popular snack made by drizzling extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil over kale, seasoning it with salt, then baking it till dry.

Many individuals include kale in their smoothies to increase their nutritional content.

At the end of the day, kale is unquestionably one of the world's healthiest and most nutritious foods.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include kale in your diet? Yess!! Naaah! 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury