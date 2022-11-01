What is the Recommended Dose of Magnesium?

Magnesium is an important mineral for the human body. It's important for muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation, conduction, and energy production. This mineral is also required to regulate blood glucose levels, decrease inflammation, maintain bone mineral balance and promote good sleep.

Magnesium is found in both plant-based and animal-based foods. Meat and fish contain abundant amounts of this mineral in its bioavailable form. People consuming fresh animal produce regularly are generally not deficient in Magnesium.

The richest vegetarian and vegan sources are seeds, nuts, whole grains and leafy green vegetables. It should be kept in mind that cooking and excess washing can lead to loss of the mineral.

Requirement and Sources of Magnesium

The Institute of Medicine of the National Academies - Food and Nutrition Board has published the following table regarding the Recommended Dietary Allowances for individuals of all ages.

However, for younger children, the values are calculated as adequate intake (AI) and not RDA.

Age Male Female Pregnancy Lactation up to 6 months 30 mg 30 mg 7–12 months 75 mg 75 mg 1–3 years 80 mg 80 mg 4–8 years 130 mg 130 mg 9–13 years 240 mg 240 mg 14–18 years 410 mg 360 mg 400 mg 360 mg 19–30 years 400 mg 310 mg 350 mg 310 mg 31–50 years 420 mg 320 mg 360 mg 320 mg 51+ years 420 mg 320 mg

These values were determined after long detailed clinical studies in individuals across different ages, gender and physiological status (pregnancy and lactation).

Common Sources of Magnesium

Red meats like beef, pork, lamb or mutton are the richest sources of magnesium. Dairy also contains some amount of this mineral.

All vitamins and minerals in meat are highly bioavailable and are completely absorbed in the small intestine for use and storage in the body. The rate of absorption of minerals from plant foods decreases due to the presence of anti-nutritional factors such as oxalates, phytic acid, etc.

Generally, foods containing dietary fiber are also high in magnesium, as this mineral can be found in the grain germ and bran. Spinach, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are moderately rich in the mineral.

Magnesium can also be added to food products like healthy drinks, cereals, and diet shakes. The bioavailability of this mineral can depend on the type of compound it's extracted with.

Magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate are highly bioavailable and available as supplements in the market. This mineral is also often added to packaged mineral water. Supplementation, should only be taken under the supervision of a registered health professional in case of deficiency.

Common Signs and Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Supplementation can help with magnesium deficiency (Image via Unsplash/Ksenia Yakovleva)

Moderate magnesium deficiency does not show symptoms. Severe deficiency can exhibit several signs and symptoms such as muscle cramps, high blood pressure, fatigue, headaches, osteoporosis, and asthma.

Asthma is characterized by difficulty in breathing. Lack of this mineral may cause a calcium deposition in the airways of the lungs, leading to blockage. Osteoporosis is caused by low mineral density.

Magnesium helps in the absorption of other minerals like calcium which is required for bone formation. It's essential for nerve and brain function, and deficiency may lead to headaches. Minerals usually help in nerve impulse generation and conduction. Similarly, improper muscle impulse generation and conduction can lead to chronic fatigue.

Magnesium can affect the balance of sodium in the body. That can lead to higher mean blood pressure. Magnesium supplements are often found to lower blood pressure. Cramps occur due to excess calcium in the muscle cells, which can be attributed to imbalances in the levels of other minerals. Magnesium can help keep calcium influx slow and prevent muscle cramps.

Takeaway

Magnesium is an essential component of the body. It performs various functions and also maintains the levels of other minerals in the body. It's required by different enzymes in the body for their catalytic functions.

Hypomagnesemia is a problem often ignored by many. Chronically low levels of magnesium are associated with various common diseases. It can affect blood sugar levels, inflammatory responses in the body, and bone mineral density and sleep quality.

Most freshly produced animal products contain this mineral in its bioavailable form. Processed meats might not be adequate in mineral content due to the process they go through.

Vegans and vegetarians can have this mineral from fibrous vegetables and fruits. Seeds and nuts are also rich in their mineral content and can be added to other foods. Supplementation should only be considered in case of severe deficiency and under the supervision of a certified health professional.

Poll : 0 votes