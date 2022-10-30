6 Signs of Magnesium Deficiency, and How to Get Magnesium

Magnesium deficiency or hypomagnesemia is a common problem but often ignored.

Magnesium is a crucial mineral for the human body. It's important for muscle function, nerve function, and energy production. Acute low magnesium levels usually don't lead to symptoms.

However, chronically low levels of the mineral can lead to the risk of various common diseases. Magnesium is also required to regulate blood sugar levels, decrease inflammation, and promote bone health and sleep.

Common Signs and Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Low to moderate deficiency of magnesium does not usually show symptoms. Severe deficiency can exhibit several signs and symptoms. Six of them are as follows:

1) Muscle Cramp

This is the most common sign of magnesium deficiency. Low magnesium can lead to a greater influx of calcium in the muscle cells.

Studies have found that cramps occur due to excess calcium in the muscle cells. People with chronic occurrences of cramps are often prescribed magnesium supplements.

2) High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can lead to heart disease (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

Magnesium deficiency may increase blood pressure and risk of heart disease. Further studies in humans are required to prove whether magnesium deficiency is directly or indirectly linked to heart disease. Magnesium supplements are often found to lower blood pressure, though.

3) Fatigue

Although fatigue can occur due to several reasons, magnesium deficiency can contribute significantly to weakness and fatigue.

4) Headache

Headaches are a sign of magnesium deficiency. (Image via Unsplash/Usman Yousaf)

Headaches are a common symptom that occurs due to the deficiency of many minerals, including magnesium, which is essential for nerve and brain function.

Nerve impulse generation and conduction is a simple electrical process that takes place with the help of minerals, as they carry charges. Improper or inadequate electrical activity in the brain is often associated with headaches.

5) Asthma

Asthma symptoms may increase in case of magnesium deficiency (Image via Unsplash/Sincerely Media)

Several studies have found an association between asthma and severe magnesium deficiency.

It has been that a lack of magnesium may cause a build-up of calcium in the airways of the lungs. That can cause difficulty in breathing or asthmatic shocks. That's why inhalers with magnesium suplhates are often prescribed to people with severe asthma. However, more research is required to prove the benefits of dietary magnesium in people with asthma.

6) Osteoporosis

Magnesium deficiency can lead to Osteoporosis. (Image via Unsplash/Nino Liverani)

Magnesium helps in the absorption of minerals like calcium. It also helps maintain bone density.

Animal studies have shown that dietary magnesium deficiency results in decreased bone mass. Further research is required to prove these benefits in humans, though.

Osteoporosis is characterized by decreased bone mass and porous bones. It's common in middle-aged women. Other factors influencing reduced bone mass are deficiency of vitamin D and vitamin K.

Sources of Magnesium

Magnesium is found in both plant-based and animal-based foods. The richest plant-based sources are seeds and nuts, but whole grains and leafy green vegetables also contain moderate amounts of the mineral.

Meat contains the highest amounts of bioavailable magnesium, which is absorbed effectively by the body. Seeds are an excellent source of magnesium for vegans and vegetarians. Seedsrich in magnesium are:

flaxseed

sunflower seeds

chia seeds

cashews

hazelnuts

oats

coffee beans

pumpkin seeds

almonds

cocoa or cacao

peanuts

Magnesium can also be added to fortified food products, like breakfast cereals. The most bioavailable forms of magnesium are magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate.

Supplements of magnesium are often found in these forms. Supplementation, though, should only be taken under the supervision of a health professional.

Takeaway

Magnesium is an important mineral required for several bodily functions, including nerve impulses and muscle function. Deficiency of this mineral can be harmful for the body, leading to chronic headaches, weakness, fatigue, muscle cramps, osteoporosis, and asthmatic breathing problems.

Magnesium deficiency can be addressed by consuming magnesium-rich whole foods, such as nuts, seeds, grains, and beans. Highly bioavailable magnesium can also be found in meat and fish.

Supplementation of magnesium often helps improve deficiency symptoms. Severe deficiency of the mineral should be confirmed by blood tests under the supervision of a medical professional. People with any magnesium deficiency condition must consult healthcare professionals regularly.

Poll : 0 votes