Fact Check: Are Pulses and Legumes a Healthy Source of Protein?

Often used interchangeably, pulses and legumes are not the same. While legumes can be understood as any plant that's from the Fabaceae family, it also includes stems, pods and leaves. However, pulses are edible seeds from these legume plants. Pulse might include different types of peas, beans and lentils.

For instance, a pea pod is called a legume, while the peas inside that pod are called a pulse. Legume plants are often used for agricultural purposes, but pulses often end up at our dinner table.

One major learning we have gained since 2020 is to become more conscious of our health. That's because of the concern about sourcing vegetables and reducing consumption of items such as poultry and fish due to fear of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus. During these difficult times, people became more reliant on dry foods for a nutritious diet.

The question is, are pulses and legumes really a healthy source of proteins? Let's get into that and understand more about their nutritional content and their health benefits.

Health Benefits of Pulses and Legumes

The United Nations (UN) announced the International Year of Pulse in 2016 due to the high impact of pulses on food production and the nutritional content of pulses that can help in overcoming malnutrition and eradicating world hunger.

Pulse and legumes have been a staple diet in South Asian countries. They are filled with vitamins and minerals including magnesium, iron and phosphorus. They are the powerhouse for nutrition.

Pulses can be considered edible seeds in legume plants that are available in a variety of sizes, colours and shapes. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says that there are more than 20 types of pulses, such as pigeon peas, dry beans, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas, dry peas and more.

These pulses are jam-packed with an abundance of nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, fibres and minerals, enabling you to lead a healthy lifestyle. They're also rich in antioxidants, reducing the risk associated with chronic diseases, heart failure and cancer.

Consumption of protein also keeps you satiated for longer periods and are also effective in weight management. The high protein content of the pulses is ideal for vegans and vegetarians to ensure a satisfactory intake of protein and other nutrients.

Legumes, meanwhile, are amongst the most nutritious and versatile foods available, including vegetables like peas, soybeans, peanuts and beans. Legumes are low in fat and contain negligible cholesterol

Legumes, just like pulses, can also keep you satiated for a long time and are rich in antioxidants. They also contain a decent amount of beneficial fats along with vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, potassium, folate and iron. Being a good source of protein, legumes can be considered a healthy alternative to meat.

There are several components in legumes that help reduce the risk of developing chronic problems, such as obesity, cardiovascular issues, cancer and diabetes.

Nutritionists and dietitians often suggests including pulses and legumes to fulfill our protein requirements. Compared to other sources, pulses are a sustainable option, have many varieties and are affordable. Additionally, the amount of protein found in pulses is two to three times more than that found in foods such as quinoa, rice, barley and oats.

Proteins and legumes can be considered eminent sources of low-fat protein that can allow you to lead a healthy lifestyle.

However, pulses and legumes are often paired with other foods to balance the right proportions of nutrients to reap maximum benefits. For instance, pulses are coupled with wheat, rice or any other similar cereal grains which are high in sulphur and amino acids.

It's called a dietary strategy of mutual supplementation: you mix the partially complete protein food with a decent amount of essential amino acids. For example: brown rice and beans, or oats, or milk.

Final Verdict

To reiterate, pulses and legumes are healthy sources of protein. Pulse and legumes are fair game that can help you increase your protein intake.

Research has shown that substituting an animal-based diet with a plant-based diet is a healthier option for people, as an animal-based diet tends to be high in cholesterol and fat. Plant-based diets are also considerably inexpensive and are filled with a variety of nutrients.

Pulses and legumes have several other benefits, such as replenishing the nutrients needed by the body, reducing risks associated with chronic diseases and more. They're also a good option for people leading vegan and vegetarian lifestyles.

