7 Best Exercises for Men to Get a Stronger Heart

Physical activity is the first step towards a stronger heart. Any exercise that helps in elevating the heart rate is good for your heart and overall fitness of the body. Regular exercise can help in reducing the factors associated with cardiovascular disease and reduce the possibility of cardiac issues, such as heart attack.

While there are many exercises that have benefits for the heart, some of them are better than others.

Exercises for Men to Get Strong Heart

We have rounded up a list of the five best exercises men can do to get a stronger heart. They are as follows:

1) Running

Running can be considered the most effective and best exercise men can do to get a stronger heart, as it provides long-lasting cardiac benefits. It provides a plethora of benefits for heart health and overall body fitness.

Incorporating running into your regular routine can help in strengthening the walls of your heart, which, in turn, improves the overall efficiency of the heart. Running helps in reducing the workload of the heart. That's because runners typically have a higher intake of oxygen and lower resting pulse rate, enabling the heart to perform its functions with greater ease.

2) Barbell Deadlifts

Barbell deadlifts can help men get a stronger heart by increasing their cardiovascular ability. The repetition of this exercise elevates the pulse rate of the body, allowing for increased fat burn.

This exercise can allow for significant fat loss, especially in overweight people. Therefore, barbell deadlifts can help in the management of one of the most common causes of cardiovascular disease - obesity or excess weight.

3) High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

One major benefit of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is that it can significantly boost cardiovascular health by making your body work harder.

HIIT generally means doing an intensive exercise routine in short bursts, which also makes it more time efficient. HIIT exercise can help in increasing and decreasing the heart rate, which can help in better functioning of the blood vessels.

HIIT can enable men get a stronger heart through more effective management of their blood sugar and blood pressure compared to moderate-intensity exercises.

4) Push-ups

Push-ups can have a positive impact on heart health, as shown by a Harvard research. Men who can do more push-ups are less likely to get cardiovascular disease.

Meanwhile, men who cannot do the push-ups might be more prone to cardiovascular diseases. That's why you should add push-ups to your workout routine for a stronger heart.

5) Yoga

Yoga is one of the greatest and most effective exercises that can help men get a stronger heart.

Evidence suggests yoga can help in the effective management of blood pressure and cholesterol levels. There are some yoga poses that can help in increasing the heart rate. That helps in maintaining heart health and reducing the probability of heart issues, such as cardiac attacks.

Additionally, yoga can provide better breathing techniques, enabling the strengthening of the heart and smoother functioning. Several poses men can include in their routine for a stronger heart include the tree pose, mountain pose, standing forward bend and downward facing dog, among others.

6) Cycling

Various studies, including Harvard Medical School, have shown that regular cycling can reduce the possibility of death from issues like cardiac arrest by 29 percent. Cycling can help men get a stronger heart by increasing their heart rate and managing the risk factors associated with heart diseases.

If you're a beginner in cycling or have not cycled in a while, you may start with a stationary bike in the gym before moving to outdoor cycling. Even if you do not like outdoor cycling, a stationary bike is a good alternative, as it provides similar benefits and in a much safer environment.

7) Pilates

Pilates are an incredibly beneficial exercise men can include in their workout routine for a better heart health.

The breathing control movements of Pilates can help in nourishing the oxygen in your body. Better breathing habits can have a positive impact on your heart health and enable you to perform better in cardio training. Pilates can also help in building a better connection between mind and body, providing you a deeper understanding of your body.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help men get a healthier heart by reducing the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, allowing for smoother functioning of the heart.

A stronger heart reduces the risks associated with heart disease, allowing for the overall efficiency of the body. With the aforementioned exercises for a healthier heart, you'll have better chances of a healthier future.

