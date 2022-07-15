7 Best Exercises for Men to Get Better at Deadlift

Deadlifts are considered the king of all lifts, providing a great workout for the entire body. They're often called weightlifting in one of the purest forms, where you lift a weight upwards and put it back down.

Overall, deadlifting tends to be one of the best exercises for better health, strengthened muscles and muscle gain. This exercise is used by everyone from professional athletes to bodybuilders and power lifters.

Deadlifts work on the various muscle groups in the body, including the core, hamstrings, glutes, quads and back. It also requires a decent amount of grip strength. Therefore, training these muscles can help you to get better at deadlifts.

If you're able to identify the weaknesses holding you back from improving your deadlift performance, you can include more targeted exercises in your workout to help you get better in deadlifts.

Exercises to Get Better at Deadlifts

Here are seven exercises that can help you in building your deadlift strength and get better in deadlifts.

1) Barbell Holds

The Barbell Holds help in overcoming weak grip strength. Weak grip strength with a strong upper and lower body will not improve your deadlift. Instead, it will seriously compromise your body and increase your chances of injury.

Barbell holds can help you increase your grip strength and get better in deadlifts. In this exercise, you have to lift the barbell, and stand in the same place for as long as you can.

2) Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging leg raise is a leg and arm exercise that can help you get better in deadlift by building the overall strength of the body.

As this exercise requires gripping the bodyweight for an extended amount of time, it can challenge and improve your grip strength.

3) Weighted Plank

The weighted plank is an advanced core exercise that can help in building the strength of both the spinal erectors and rectus.

A weak core has a negative impact on your ability to do deadlifts. Weighted planks can help you strengthen your core muscles so that you can transfer force more effectively and avoid inefficiency in the deadlift technique.

The weighted plank can also help in other exercises, such as incline press, overhead press and bench press by boosting shoulder stability.

4) Farmer Walk

As mentioned above, a good grip strength is as important for getting better in deadlift as training your back and leg muscles. Not having good grip strength can affect your ability to lift a barbell. That's where incorporating the Farmer Walk into your workout regime can be advantageous.

In this exercise, you have to grasp the dumbbells in both hands, and walk around for a certain duration and distance. The grip strength of your hands will be challenged by the tension under them because of holding the dumbbells.

5) Roman Chair

The Roman Chair is a decent back extension exercise that places a good focus on your lower back. A weak lower back can hold you back from effectively performing deadlifts along with increasing the probability of lower back injuries.

This exercise can also help in working on the glutes and core region. Overall, the Roman Chair can increase the physical prowess of the body and improve posture. It's also be beneficial for performing deadlifts effectively.

6) Deficit Deadlift

Like other exercises, a deficit deadlift can also help in improving your ability to do deadlifts. This exercise helps in enhancing the range of motion for the knees and strengthening the lower body. That helps you get better in deadlift by working on the bottom end movement.

Deficit deadlift also provides other benefits, such as better leg strength, refined technique of deadlift and improved explosive power of the body.

7) Swiss Ball Leg Curl

Swiss Ball Leg Curls can help in strengthening your leg muscles through the use of a stability ball. This exercise can provide solid training to your hamstrings and glutes, which can boost your performance in deadlift.

Overall, the improved core strength and lower body strength will help in improving your deadlift performance. Additionally, regularly performing Swiss ball leg curls is also beneficial for loss of body fat. Therefore, you should include this exercise in your workout routine.

Bottom Line

Deadlifts are a great body workout that train the major muscle groups of the body thoroughly.

The aforementioned exercises can help you get better in deadlift by helping you overcome your weaknesses, improving technique and strengthening your muscles. Besides building deadlift strength, these exercises also have other benefits.

