7 Best Weight Training Exercises for Throwing Sports 

If you play a sport that requires you to throw, such as javelin, baseball, hammer throw, softball, shot put, you know that your shoulder and arm strength has to be up to the mark. There is a good probability of shoulder and arm injuries in these sports if one does not train properly or take the required precautions.

In this article, we will discuss some effective weight training exercises that will help in strengthening your shoulder and back muscles. Overall, these exercises will help you become stronger.

#1 Front Squats

Front squats can be considered an essential weight training exercise for throwing sports as it would help in drastically building strength and mobility. The front squat works on your core, back muscles, and hip movement.

How to do it?

· Place the barbell across the shoulder on your front side and grip it tight.

· Ensure that you keep it balanced so both sides hold equal weight.

· Start bending your knees and try to get them parallel to the floor.

· Make sure that your upper body is completely straight.

· Get back to the center position.

· Repeat.

#2 Romanian Deadlift

This exercise will help in improving the posterior chain and solidifying the back muscles. You should definitely include this in your regimen if you are involved in throwing sports.

How to do it?

· Keep the weights or barbell in your hand.

· Start bending from the hips and lowering the weights.

· Make sure your torso is straight.

· Power back to your original position.

· Repeat.

#3 Incline Bench Press

This weight training exercise will help you in strengthening your pectoral muscles and diversifying your weight training. The incline bench press will also be advantageous for the people that are involved in throwing sports.

How to do it?

· Lie on your hips, shoulders, and your back on the bench.

· With control pull the barbell towards your chest.

· Push the barbell back upwards.

· Repeat.

#4 Hang Clean & Press

This exercise will help you a great deal with building strength in the upper body and working on your jumping ability. Hang clean press is an exercise that you can include to improve your ability in throwing sports.

How to do it?

· Standing straight, keep the barbell at waist level.

· Create upward movement with your shoulders and legs to bring the barbell to your shoulder level.

· Push the barbell in the air while keeping your arms straight and using your leg and shoulder power.

· Keep the barbell back on the ground.

#5 Arnold press

This weight training exercise will enable you to build shoulder strength that will be advantageous in any throwing sport.

How to do it?

· Keep your feet hip-width apart and hold the dumbbells at shoulder level while your palm is facing in.

· Start pushing your arms in the overhead shoulder press.

· Back to the starting position.

· Repeat.

#6 Box Squat

This weight training exercise is another variation of the squat that will enable you to improve the weightlifting training and strengthening of the leg muscles. Box squats are primarily beneficial to the muscle group of the lower body and enhances the posterior chain.

How to do it?

· Place the barbell across your back at shoulder level.

· Descend the body by lowering your knees.

· As your hips touch the box, start the reverse movement.

· Repeat.

#7 Overhead Barbell Press

This weight training exercise works on your upper back, shoulders, arms, and chest. The overhead barbell press works all body parts that are important for any throwing sport.

How to do it?

· Start with keeping the feet at a distance for better stability.

· Bring the barbell across your front at shoulder level while the palms are facing out.

· Push the barbell directly overhead.

· Get back to the starting position slowly.

· Repeat.

Takeaway

Proper training and workout regimens are important to excel and improve in any sport. The inclusion of the aforementioned training exercises in your routine will not only improve the explosion of power that is required but will also build your stamina and athletic ability. Overall, these training exercises will help you in becoming a better sportsperson with greater strength and coordination.

However, before starting any of these exercises, make sure that your form is right. If you’re a beginner, consult a trainer, start with lesser weights and work your way up.

