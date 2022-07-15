How to Use Barbells and Olympic Barbells: 7 Best Exercises You Can Do Using Barbells

More often than not, barbells are an important piece of equipment that is required for workouts, such as powerlifting, weightlifting, weight training and bodybuilding. Barbells can be considered a versatile piece of equipment that can work on multiple muscles simultaneously.

The four barbell exercises, including barbell squats, deadlift, overhead press and bench press, can provide a workout for your entire body. The use of barbells in the workout provides innumerable benefits, including better stability, improved strength, muscle gain, a chiselled look, and more.

The barbell is also referred to as a longer version of the dumbbells that are used in competitive sports, such as Olympic weight lifting and CrossFit.

How to Use Barbells and Olympic Barbells?

Barbells and Olympic barbells are different from each other. The major difference is that Olympic barbells are heavier, longer and more durable than the standard barbell.

It's also one of the reasons people tend to prefer the Olympic barbell over the standard one. Theres' no difference in the way standard or Olympic barbells should be used.

There are different ways to hold barbells, which depends on the type of exercise you want to perform. These include alternated, pronated, supinated, hook and neutral.

However, take a few precautions before starting with barbell exercises. These include:

Adjust the weight pins on the barbell rack according to the exercise you want to perform and the range of motion of your exercise. That will help in ensuring you do not injure yourself or others if you're not able to complete any repetitions.

Secure the weight plates on the side of the barbell with weight clips that immediately slide outside the plates.

Lastly, adopt a proper stance before doing the barbell exercises so that you do not hurt yourself and also reap the maximum benefits from the exercise.

Best Exercises Using Barbells

Barbell exercises can easily adaptable and barbell equipment can be used for various different exercises. Here are seven best exercises you can do using barbells:

1) Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is usually a mainstay exercise in the workout program that can take up your fitness game a notch. This exercise targets your chest, delts, and triceps, which can help in increased upper body strength along with improvement in other pressing exercises.

There are different modifications to the barbell bench press, such as incline and decline, you can incorporate into your workout programme, according to the muscles you want to target.

2) Barbell Squats

Squats have been one of the most basic exercises whether it's a Zercher squat, front squat or back squat.

Barbell squats help in building stronger leg muscles and core strength. It also provides for a better posture of the body and generate more power. Again, there are several modifications from which you can choose, according to your body strength and the muscles you want to build.

Additionally, barbell squats help in burning a good amount of calories, building the muscles, helping in strength gains and boosting the production of muscle-building hormones.

3) Barbell Deadlift

Barbell deadlifts are sometimes also referred to as the 'king of the exercise', which cam take your strength and muscle mass to a whole new fitness stratosphere. It's a full body movement that builds the strength of a major muscle group throughout your body and crush a decent amount of calories.

The barbell deadlift is also beneficial for enhancing the endurance of the body along with grip strength.

4) Barbell Skull Crusher

The barbell skull crusher is an isolation exercise that can help in building massive arms. This exercise is often used by professional bodybuilders, power lifters and athletes for stronger and bigger arms.

This exercise also helps in improving the lockout strength that prepares the body for more advanced exercises.

5) Barbell Hang Clean

Barbell Hang Clean is another full body workout that helps in improving the explosive power of the body. This exercise also helps in enhancing functional fitness and reducing the risk associated with back pain due to improved posture.

6) Barbell Rack Pull

Some of the notable benefits associated with the barbell rack pull are muscle growth of the posterior chain and enhanced pulling strength.

Performing a barbell rack pull can also help transfer the pulling strength to exercises, such as the standard deadlift. Additionally, it can also help in enhancing the explosive power and athletic performance of the body.

7) Barbell Overhead Carry

Barbell overhead carries also offer various benefits, which include better wrist strength, improved stability and strength of the core, enhanced overhead stability, and better body balance.

This exercise helps in strengthening the major muscle groups of the body, such as the shoulder and the back.

