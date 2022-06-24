5 Best CrossFit Exercises for Men to Gain Strength

CrossFit exercise can be understood as a kind of high-intensity power training that involves conditioning and strength workouts. It is created of functional movements to be completed at a high-intensity level.

CrossFit may include dynamic exercises such as explosive bodyweight movements, Olympic weightlifting, kettlebells, and plyometric jumping. The time and intensity of the CrossFit exercises are predetermined to help build strength and muscle.

Here are some of the CrossFit exercises that will help men gain strength. Besides physical strength, these exercises will also help improve aerobic fitness and agility.

Effective CrossFit Exercises for Men to Gain Strength

1. Deadlifts

Deadlifting is one of the most effective CrossFit exercises to help men gain strength. The deadlift will work on your glutes, lower back, and core muscles. It will work on the lower and upper body, improving your grip strength.

This CrossFit exercise will also help you manage your body's weight and prepare your body to withstand heavier weights.

How to do it?

Position the bar in front of you and keep your feet apart.

Bend your knees and squat down.

Clutch the barbell with an overhand grip.

With control, power back to the standing position. Keep your arms extended in front of your thighs as they grip the bar.

Bring the bar back on the floor.

Repeat.

2. Rowing

Rowing is a dynamic CrossFit exercise that will help men gain strength in the upper body. It is a complete body low, impact workout that will help build endurance and power.

Rowing is also a good calorie burner exercise that targets major muscle groups such as quads, glutes, abs, pecs, obliques, upper back, calves, and more.

How to do it?

Sit upright on the rowing machine. Slightly lean forward and brace your core.

Push your legs forward, and lean your body backward to approximately forty-five degrees when they are straight. Bring the handle towards your body with your arms.

Repeat the drive movements.

3. Box Jump

Box jumps are one of the simplest CrossFit exercises to help men gain strength. In this exercise, you have to jump on the box continuously. This will help you build your overall body strength and balance.

However, since this is a CrossFit exercise, increase the intensity by different methods such as jumping on a box of greater height or increasing the number of jumps that you do.

How to do it?

Position the box one step forward in front of your body.

With your arms behind and knees bent, drop down. Using this momentum, push yourself off the ground and into the box.

Jump down on the floor softly in a quarter squat.

Repeat.

4. Overhead Kettlebell Swings

The overhead kettlebell swing provides numerous power, strength, and cardiovascular fitness benefits. This is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that targets several muscles in the body.

This CrossFit will provide a full-body workout and help build the muscles. Overhead kettlebell swings also help improve core stability and train your back and shoulders.

How to do it?

Position the kettlebell in front of your feet. Keep your feet apart, knees bent slightly, and toes slightly angled out.

Reach for the kettlebell while keeping your back completely upright.

Grasp the kettlebell with both hands and drive your torso upright, pushing it forward and then over your head.

Now swing the kettlebell back downwards while bending your knees.

5. Barbell Thruster

This CrossFit exercise will help you strengthen your lower and upper body. Barbell thrusters will help you build cardiovascular strength and boost metabolism. It will also help you build a strong core and improve your body's balance.

This exercise will work on your shoulders, core muscles, back, glutes, and hamstrings.

How to do it?

Position the barbell in front of your shoulders and above your collarbone. Ensure that your elbows are pointed forward, and your triceps are angled in a parallel position to the ground. Keep looking forward.

With a neutral spine and engaged core muscles, perform a front squat. Ideally, you should squat till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Power back to the standing position with your heels and lift the barbell towards the ceiling. Keep raising the bar until your hands are completely extended above your head.

With control, bring the barbell to the initial position above your collarbone.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned CrossFit exercises will help men gain strength, improve aerobic fitness, build agility, and so on. Do these exercises with greater intensity or for a longer period to reap the benefits.

However, consult a medical professional before starting these exercises if you are suffering from a health injury or any other condition.

