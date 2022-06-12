7 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get Strong Glutes Like Rihanna

Over the years, Rihanna has become a global icon for millions of teenagers and adults. She has earned global recognition for her acting, singing, and business. The star is also known for her contributions to humanitarian causes and entrepreneurial ventures.

Is there anything that RiRi can’t do?

What's more, Rihanna has been motivating people to achieve their fitness goals and lead a healthy lifestyle. Her fans have always aspired to have a body just like Rihanna.

Want to work on those glutes to get them just like RiRi's? Start these kettlebell exercises and see the changes for yourself.

Kettlebells are a versatile piece of equipment that works on the muscles of the posterior chain.

Kettlebell exercises for strong glutes

1) Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swings are considered one of the best exercises that work all-round. This kettlebell exercise is one of the most efficient ways to build the glute strength that can definitely be felt at the end of the session.

How to do the exercise?

Stand with your feet apart and place the kettlebell in front at a distance of a meter.

Grab the kettlebell with both hands while sticking your hips out. Now draw the kettlebell between your legs and pull it up to the height of your shoulders.

Repeat the process. Make sure to keep your shoulders straight during the exercise.

2) Kettlebell racked lunge

There are many variations of the kettlebell racked lunges which target slightly different muscles. To work on the glutes, you can try kettlebell front lunges and back lunges.

How to do this exercise?

Hold the kettlebell in your hand.

Take one step backward. Bend your knees and lower your body. Ensure your leg is straight at the time of exercise.

Stand back to original position.

Repeat.

3) Kettlebell pistol squats

This kettlebell exercise helps in building the core stability and balance of the body. It also strengthens the hips and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Hold the kettlebell with both hands.

Squat with one leg. Lift the other leg from the floor and bring it by the heel in front without touching the floor.

Bring yourself to the original position. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell one-arm deadlift

This kettlebell exercise is one simple exercise that will help in getting strong glutes like Rihanna. You should probably start with this exercise if you are a beginner in this workout regime. Along with glutes, the kettlebell arm deadlift also works on the arm muscles.

How to do it?

Stand with the feet apart and toes point forward. Keep the kettlebell in one hand.

Now slowly bend your upper body forward by keeping your back straight and lowering the kettlebell with your body.

Stand back to the original position and repeat the process.

5) Kettlebell one leg deadlift

This kettlebell exercise will be beneficial for you in developing proper coordination of the body along with accomplishing strong glutes. The kettlebell one-leg deadlift can be quite tricky so ensure proper form before starting this exercise.

When in doubt, please consult your personal trainer.

How to do it?

Keep the kettlebell in front of you on the ground.

Hinge down forward and pick up the kettlebell.

Return back to the first position.

Hinge down again and keep the kettlebell on the floor.

Repeat the process.

6) Goblet kettlebell squat

This kettlebell exercise can also be considered the classic exercise that involves full-body movement which is necessary for the development of glutes. It also helps in training the upper back and core.

How to do it?

With both your hands, hold the kettlebell in front of your chest.

Position your feet in the squat posture.

Now descend down and ensure that both your hips and knees bend freely at the same moment.

Also, keep the weight above the chest line.

Stand back at the original position.

Repeat.

7) Kettlebell Side Lunges

This kettlebell exercise will help you in activating the glutes appropriately and help you gain functional body movement.

How to do this kettlebell exercise?

Keep your feet apart sideways wider than the width of your shoulder.

With both hands, hold the kettlebell.

Bend and lower yourself over the right leg.

Keep the left leg straight and the heels should be down on the floor.

Straighten your right and return to your original position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The kettlebell exercises that have been mentioned above will help you get the glutes just like Rihanna. Not only will your glutes look stronger, but you will have greater core stability and balance in your muscles.

Make sure to include these kettlebell exercises in your regular workout routine and in no time you will see the difference in your body.

So what are you waiting for? Grab the kettlebell and start working on those glutes.

