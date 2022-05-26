7 Effective Advanced Kettlebell Exercises for Cardio

Kettlebells are a popular alternative to traditional barbells, dumbbells and resistance machines.

An exercise with a kettlebell often involves several muscle groups at once, making it a highly effective way to give your arms, legs and abs a great workout in a short time. They can improve both your strength and cardiovascular fitness.

Kettlebell Exercises for Cardio

1) Deadlift

The buttocks, thighs and back are targeted in these exercises. They could be a wonderful place to start your kettlebell workout.

To do kettlebell deadlifts:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and place a kettlebell on the floor outside each foot.

Engage your abdominal muscles; draw your shoulders down, and squeeze your shoulder blades together as you push your hips back.

Bend your knees, and reach for the kettlebell handles with your arms straight.

Firmly grip the kettlebells, keeping your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Inhale, and slowly lift your chest as you press your hips forward till you're standing up straight.

Pause before lowering your body back down again.

Repeat six to eight times for one set, building up to three to four sets as you get stronger.

2) Kettlebell Swing

This is a great way to improve your muscle strength as well as your cardiovascular fitness. While your shoulders and arms will aid, most of the work should be done by your hips and legs.

To get used to the movement and technique, you may need to start with a lower weight first. Throughout this exercise, maintain a tight grasp on the kettlebell.

To do a kettlebell swing:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a kettlebell in front of you.

Roll your shoulders back, and push your hips back to bend at the waist.

Grasp the kettlebell with both hands, and pull it back quickly between your legs till your wrists are between your thighs.

In one motion, swing the kettlebell upward and out in front of you. Bring your chest down toward the floor as you swing the kettlebell behind you between your legs again.

3) Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Squats are an excellent lower-body exercise that work a wide range of muscles. Squatting with a kettlebell needs more effort.

To do a kettlebell goblet squat:

Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, with toes pointed out slightly.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands around the sides of the handle rather than the top.

Keep it close to your chest, and keep your upper body still as you bend both knees so that your thighs are almost parallel to the floor.

Stand up to your starting position using your leg muscles only; keep your elbows forward and back straight. Repeat six to eight times.

4) Kettlebell Lunge

Kettlebell lunges work the glutes, quads and hamstrings in the same way as regular lunges do. It's also a great balance workout. To make it more challenging, grasp a kettlebell in both hands.

The kettlebell lunge is performed by standing with your feet together.

Hold the kettlebell in your right hand by the handle, with your arm by your side.

Keep your shoulders back and your chest up. Step forward with your left leg, bending your knee and maintaining your right foot in place.

After a brief pause, push up with your forward leg to bring your body to a standing position.

Switch sides when you've completed your reps on one leg so that the kettlebell is in your left hand and your right leg is stepping forward.

5) Russian Twist

If you don't have a kettlebell, you can use a weighted medicine ball or a barbell plate for the Russian twist. To avoid dropping the kettlebell on your lap, keep a firm grip on it.

The Russian twist is a fabulous way to work out the abs.

Here's how to do it:

Sit with your legs bent and feet flat on the floor, holding a kettlebell in both hands.

Lean back till your torso is at about a 45-degree angle to the floor.

Rotate your torso to the right, swinging the kettlebell slightly across the front of your body, with your heels a few inches above the floor.

Do six to eight reps before returning to your starting position.

6) Kettlebell Pushup

When performing kettlebell pushups, make sure your wrists are straight and not bent. If you feel unbalanced, or as if your wrists are unable to support your weight, stop.

Kettlebell pushups are a great exercise for your upper body.

To do this exercise:

Place two kettlebells parallel to each other on the floor.

Get into pushup position with your core engaged, back straight and upper body rigid.

Lower yourself toward the floor till your chest is even with the handles of the kettlebells.

Inhale as you push yourself back to starting position.

Repeat this move for as many reps as you can do without arching your back or moving too quickly.

7) Kettlebell shoulder press

The kettlebell push is a popular strength and muscle-building exercise for the deltoids, upper pectorals and triceps. An overhead press should be incorporated into every well-balanced training programme. Kettlebells are a great piece of equipment to use in your workout.

To do the kettlebell shoulder press:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Hold a kettlebell by the handle with your right hand so that it rests against your right shoulder.

Place the palm side of your hand close to your chin, and bring your elbow back toward your body.

Exhale as you push the kettlebell upward so that your arm is almost straight overhead.

Takeaway

Kettlebells aren’t just for people who want to build muscle. They are a great tool for cardio exercise and low-impact strength training too.

Kettlebell exercises force you to engage your core and work the muscles in your arms, shoulders, back, chest and legs - all at the same time.

LIVE POLL Q. Kettlebell or Barbell? Kettlebells for me! I prefer Barbell 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav