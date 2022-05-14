6 Best Cardio Total Body Exercises With Kettlebells

It is no secret that kettlebells are a great fitness tool. You can see them being used in every corner of the gym, with people of all ages and abilities hitting them hard to make the most out of their training sessions.

Kettlebells are a highly effective training tool for total body strength and conditioning when utilized correctly. The problem is that kettlebells are often used improperly. To get the most out of any technical technique, lift or skill, proper coaching is essential.

6 Best Cardio Exercises With Kettlebells

You can get a great aerobic workout using the kettlebell swing if you're new to kettlebell training. These beginner cardio workouts will help you master the fundamentals and create a solid foundation on which to build.

1) Kettlebell Swing

Swinging a kettlebell increases your heart rate and strengthens your posterior chain. It's a hip-hinging motion that involves a full hamstring and gluteal activation to launch the hip thrust.

Start with lesser weights if you're new to kettlebell swings to ensure proper form.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet just wider than shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell behind you.

Bend at the hips, pushing your butt backward as you grab the kettlebell handle.

Keep your chest up and back straight.

Straighten your knees to lift the kettlebell, then drive forward with your hips in a thrusting motion to swing it up to shoulder height.

Repeat in a continuous loop to complete one full set.

2) Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Goblet squats are a great way to work your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. This kettlebell exercise is a complex action that engages numerous joints and muscles at the same time, making it efficient and effective for fat loss and muscle strengthening.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet just wider than hip-width apart. Your core should be engaged and your head up.

Hold the kettlebell at chest height with both hands, palms facing in. Lower yourself into a squat until your knees are fully bent.

Make sure you bend at the hips and push your butt backward, keeping your chest up.

Keeping this posture balanced with the weight will allow you to find your natural center of gravity. Return to the original position of goblet squat.

Focus on bringing the weight back up in a straight line to complete one rep.

Tense your glutes and engage your core as you move your hips and chest together. By doing so, you will make sure you’re not swinging or rounding your back during the movement.

3) Kettlebell Farmer's Walk

Farmers' walks with kettlebells are a full-body workout. This kettlebell workout will improve your grip and upper back while also working the leg muscles and engaging your core. Walking with greater weight puts more strain on your leg muscles.

To do the Farmer's Walk:

With your arms by your sides, hold two kettlebells, one in each hand.

Then go for a brief, rapid stroll while maintaining your body straight and your core engaged.

Continue walking or doing laps until your grip weakens.

4) Kettlebell Deadlift

Another excellent compound exercise that works many muscle groups is kettlebell deadlifts. Your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, as well as your lats and traps will feel the heat.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, the kettlebell positioned between your feet. Squat down to grab the kettlebell with an overhand grip.

As you squat, make sure your back is straight and your chin is up.

Drive-up through the floor out of your squat, pulling the kettlebell straight up until you're standing upright.

Lower the weight back down with control until you're back in the squat position.

5) Kettlebell Double Windmill

This full-body exercise will work your glutes, legs, shoulders, back, and abdominals all at once.

To do this:

Standing four to five feet apart is a good start. Bend your knees as if you're going to take a seat. Maintain a straight back during this motion.

Hold one kettlebell with both hands over your head, and the other in one hand down by your side.

Slowly lower the kettlebell in your bottom hand to the ground, stopping when it touches the floor at the inside of your foot on the same side of the leg holding it.

Bend at the hips while keeping your back straight until it touches the floor.

6) Kettlebell Pistol Squat

Squats with a pistol are a difficult activity that will put even the most dedicated gym-goer to the test; adding weight increases the difficulty even further. This kettlebell exercise puts your core and balance to the test.

To do this:

Hold a kettlebell under your chin with both hands, and lift one leg, keeping it straight and off the floor.

Drive up through the floor to stand, and then squat on the other leg. Repeat with the other leg, alternating sets before resting.

Takeaway

Kettlebells are simple and effective tools for creating lean muscles. While you should still consider a proper diet and regular cardio exercises, your workout sessions can be enhanced with the use of this powerful tool. The exercises aren't difficult to learn either, so you can start seeing results in no time.

