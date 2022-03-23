How to do the Goblet Squat: Correct technique, benefits, and mistakes

Finding time to hit the weight room can be a challenge these days, so goblet squats are a great alternative. In addition to their effectiveness at building your glutes, they are also incredibly convenient.

There are many variations of squats; they can be performed with barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, bodyweight only, and so on, and each type offers a different kind of workout.

But if you want to make sure you're getting the most out of that killer butt workout, try the goblet squat.

What is a Goblet Squat?

The goblet squat is a strength exercise that targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. This move is similar to the standard squat, except you hold a dumbbell or kettlebell vertically in front of your chest.

Unlike other squat variations, this one really works your glutes by placing the load in front of you - that's why it's called a "goblet" squat. By holding the weight in front of your chest (you can use a dumbbell or kettlebell), you will ensure that you're doing it right and don't injure yourself in the process.

How to do a Goblet Squat

Stand on your feet; shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell before you at chest level, with your elbows pointing toward the ground. Lower your hips while pushing your knees outward so they track in line with your toes, keeping your head up and shoulders locked down. Squat until your hips are below the plane of your knees. To return to the beginning posture, press hard through your feet (particularly your heels).

Benefits of Goblet Squats

The goblet squat is a variation of the traditional back squat. It’s great for athletes who want to improve their overall squat technique and increase their strength and mobility.

Here are some of the key benefits:

These squats are a great way to groove your squat patterns, improve your technique, and build better balance that will carry out other exercises in everyday life.

Holding weights in front of your chest while you squat helps you keep your torso upright and maximizes the potential for stabilizing your core. It also allows you to lift more weight than with other squat exercises, which provides better resistance for building bigger quads and stronger legs.

It also strengthens your core, improves your balance and coordination, builds muscle in your legs, and increases mobility in your hips.

Common mistakes to avoid

If you are new to squats or a seasoned weight lifter, considering these tips before performing a goblet squat can help prevent common mistakes and injuries:

You must align your upper body. Be careful not to lean too far forward, and keep your chest up and back straight.

Keep your dumbbell or kettlebell close to your front. When your arms are extended, the weight can place unnecessary pressure on your biceps, taking your attention away from the proper form of your lower body.

A common mistake is caving one's knees inward at the bottom. Align your knees with your feet.

You should avoid placing extra weight on your toes or feet when performing upper body exercises. Balance your weight equally across both feet.

The final takeaway

The goblet squat is a great alternative to barbell squats if you're exercising at home with only a dumbbell or kettlebell. Compared to sumo squats or traditional squats, the addition of weight will significantly increase the challenge of your glutes workout.

However, if you have a previous or pre-existing health condition, check with your doctor before starting an exercise routine. Proper form and technique are essential to ensure the safety of your workout, but for full effectiveness, you may need to modify each exercise based on your individual needs.

