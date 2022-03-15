5 maternity style lessons to learn from Rihanna

Rihanna has been glowing throughout her pregnancy in the most stylish ways. Ever since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke her pregnancy news to the world on January 31, 2022, Riri hasn't stopped giving us glamorous, over-the-top, and most unconventional maternity looks.

However, these looks have been greatly appreciated by fans and moms-to-be all over the world. The ladies are taking a few lessons from Rihanna over how to dress confidently and fabulously while rocking a baby bump.

For those still wondering how to incorporate Riri's maternity style into your wardrobe, they can take a few tips from the list created by us to give you style lessons directly from the 'Diamond' singer's closet.

5 style tips from Rihanna's maternity looks

1) A baby bump is not to hide but to show off

Rihanna has been the boldest in her maternity looks, from showing off amazing curves to showing off the baby bump, as she has taken over every style and aced it. Throughout her pregnancy period, she has never been afraid to show off her baby belly. In an interview with People magazine, BadGalRiRi said:

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The artist wants pregnant women to embrace the changes their bodies go through in the process of pregnancies. She wants women to feel confident and love themselves despite the baby bump, and if they feel confident by flaunting their bellies, they shouldn't be afraid to show off.

2) A catsuit for comfort

Rihanna flaunted her pregnant look in multiple catsuits, from Amina Mauaddi x Wolford catsuit to Stella McCartney. The star has been rocking catsuits that can be a stylish alternative to onesies.

Riri keeps her maternity fashion game at the top, advising every other expecting mom to do the same. Rihanna wants women to feel confident even in well-fitted clothes. Through her catsuit looks, she wants moms-to-be to know that maternity wear doesn't have to be oversized. It can be sleek and well-fitted and still look fly.

A memorable outfit worn by the 'Umbrella' singer was a built-in Amina Mauaddi X Wolford catsuit. The outfit was in an all-black colorway and cost a whopping $4,990. The star officially announced a partnership between Fenty Beauty and Ulta stores and rocked a brown quilt jacket from Rafsimons layered upon the catsuit.

3) Body chains are the most-important accessory

✨ @YourFashionSite Rihanna wearing The Attico at Fenty Beauty photocall last night. Rihanna wearing The Attico at Fenty Beauty photocall last night. https://t.co/2cswIkWvKC

Rihanna made sure to add a dose of sparkle and shimmer to all her maternity looks, and body chains have been a central part of the mesmerizing maternity fashion for the star. The singer has previously also flaunted the rare vintage pieces of the body chain that are custom designed by Jacquie Aiche.

Jacquie Aiche specializes in flossing body chains and has helped stars with the findings since 2010. The fashion mogul wants mothers to be able to flaunt their beautiful bodies with the help of body chains and intricate jewelry.

Riri wore a fringy maternity look at the photocall for the Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty event. Underneath her two-piece set from Attico's Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, the 'Love the Way You Lie' singer wore a diamond body chain and a shaker bra by Jacquie Aiche.

4) Maternity fashion doesn’t have to be boring

maría @MOSSYVIBES rihanna arriving to dior fw22 show in paris rihanna arriving to dior fw22 show in paris https://t.co/22QUNRiZxU

Since day one, it has been clear that Rihanna is not one of the moms who will be restricted to a certain type of stereotype when she dresses during pregnancy. The star wore one of the boldest looks at Dior Fall Winter 2022 at Paris Fashion Week.

Riri wants women to feel sensual despite their pregnant bodies, and she doesn't want them to feel the need to hide their alluring sides. In an interview with refinery29, Riri expressed how she wanted to bring 'sexy-back' as a pregnant woman.

“Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that sh*t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me."

This Dior sheer dress was definitely a step towards showing her sultry side as a mom-to-be. She paired the look with a leather and black trench coat. The Savage X Fenty founder wants women to embrace their sexy side and have unbeatable confidence during their maternity period.

5) Prints for date nights

The soon-to-be-mother rocked a mixed-patterned look for a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The mixed-patterned look gives an effortless approach to fashion and works for any woman.

Riri's date-night look gives women the confidence to experiment with their looks and brings a new outlook on their choices. The cheetah print and patchwork denim coat added layers of color over a brown front-tie top and baggy blue jeans. The outfit adds bold and wants other women to be bold too.

