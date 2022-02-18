When is Fenty Beauty coming to Ulta? All about Rihanna’s global vision for the brand 

Rihanna shook the world when she launched her makeup line Fenty Beauty in 2017. The line came with more than 40 foundation shades and promised to revolutionize the makeup industry.
Five years and multiple products later, Fenty is taking another major step towards becoming a bigger brand. The brand has partnered with Ulta and will be available, both online and in-store, from March 6, 2022.
Fans can get a sneak peek of Fenty Beauty items at Ulta from February 28
The announcement was made on both Rihanna's and Ulta's social media accounts.
Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her first child, shared her vision for the brand. She plans to take Fenty to a much higher level, and shared her goals in a statement saying,
"I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do."
She also shared a picture of herself with the orange Ulta bags on Fenty's official Instagram account with the caption,
"She in her @UltaBeauty bag, but we in hers too! (clap emoji) (shopping bag emoji) LITERALLY!!! (wing emoji) 3.6.22 - mark ya calendars!" (sic)
The picture received over 46,000 likes in just under 12 hours.
Yesterday, Ulta posted a little clue about the partnership in a video clip that played the viral game, Wordle. Monica Arnaudo, the chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty, shared their view on Fenty, she said,
"We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family. Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today’s market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide."
Ulta has over 1,300 stores in the United States, including pop-up stations within Target stores.
Rihanna fans are delighted to hear the news
Fans were ecstatic to hear about the partnership and shared their excitement through tweets. Many even pointed out that Fenty was the only reason for them to go to Sephora stores.
In other news, the pink Chanel jacket worn by Rihanna during her pregnancy announcement is set to be auctioned at the Paris auction house Gros & Delettrez. The jacket to be auctioned will not be the one worn by the singer, but it is the same model. The jacket is very rare and was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1996.