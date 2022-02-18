When is Fenty Beauty coming to Ulta? All about Rihanna’s global vision for the brand 

Rihanna shook the world when she launched her makeup line Fenty Beauty in 2017. The line came with more than 40 foundation shades and promised to revolutionize the makeup industry.

Five years and multiple products later, Fenty is taking another major step towards becoming a bigger brand. The brand has partnered with Ulta and will be available, both online and in-store, from March 6, 2022.

Fans can get a sneak peek of Fenty Beauty items at Ulta from February 28

The announcement was made on both Rihanna's and Ulta's social media accounts.

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her first child, shared her vision for the brand. She plans to take Fenty to a much higher level, and shared her goals in a statement saying,

"I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do."

She also shared a picture of herself with the orange Ulta bags on Fenty's official Instagram account with the caption,

"She in her @UltaBeauty bag, but we in hers too! (clap emoji) (shopping bag emoji) LITERALLY!!! (wing emoji) 3.6.22 - mark ya calendars!" (sic)

The picture received over 46,000 likes in just under 12 hours.

Yesterday, Ulta posted a little clue about the partnership in a video clip that played the viral game, Wordle. Monica Arnaudo, the chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty, shared their view on Fenty, she said,

"We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family. Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today’s market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide."

Ulta has over 1,300 stores in the United States, including pop-up stations within Target stores.

Rihanna fans are delighted to hear the news

Fans were ecstatic to hear about the partnership and shared their excitement through tweets. Many even pointed out that Fenty was the only reason for them to go to Sephora stores.

Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 @makeupbyjoxlyn



Dats right, I can finally confirm that

I legit mostly shopped at Sephora for Fenty Beauty and now it's about to be sold at Ulta (the place with the better points system might I add)……

Betty Thixx @bettynixx Rih Rih just confirm Fenty will be at Ulta

Jules E. DaGreat™ ✨ @TheFemaleYungin Fenty is finally at Ulta after all these years…

Dominique @DosesOfDom The moment I've been waiting for Fenty at Ulta!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ahh

childish @rayvinoooo fenty being in ulta has really changed the game for me yall

BIG RI ✨ @BadGyallRiRi Fenty now being in Ulta means im done with Sephora. I literally only went to Sephora for Fenty products anyways

Paulynn @hipstapaulynn fenty being at ulta is a dream come true

cassie g. @barkitscass fenty beauty being sold at Ulta really seals the deal for me to not shop at Sephora anymore. Ulta has better deals, I can shop drugstore + luxury, and they have colourpop!

lil dago @mariafautali Fenty coming to Ulta!!!!??? I love it here

In other news, the pink Chanel jacket worn by Rihanna during her pregnancy announcement is set to be auctioned at the Paris auction house Gros & Delettrez. The jacket to be auctioned will not be the one worn by the singer, but it is the same model. The jacket is very rare and was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1996.

