"Who approved this?": Christian Dior's Fall 2022 collection leaves internet with questions

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Christian Dior unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Designed by the label’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the latest collection left the internet with quite a lot of questions.

The collection features a perfect blend of futuristic appeal and Dior’s classic designs. As part of its highly experimental Fall Winter collection, the label presented a wide range of outfits, from solid body suits to lacy dresses, from pleated gowns to buckled blazers.

Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2022 collection leaves the internet divided

Christian Dior’s brand new designs have not proved to be appealing to many social media users. Maria Grazia apparently failed to impress internet users, following which many users commented that it is time to look for a new creative director.

Many sounded critical of the sunglasses worn by the models and called it swimmer googles. Mocking the latest collection, some expressed that the designs look like costumes from The Matrix. Not all the pieces proved to be a disappointment though, and the collection's puffer jackets were liked by many.

All Dior admirers were either bemused or dispirited after seeing the new designs. To some, it felt like a disgrace to Christian Dior’s legacy, and to others, it was a fashion identity crisis.

Discouraged by fashion week, some called it incredibly uninspiring, whereas others felt that Maria Grazia’s designs were ruining the whole esthetic of the brand.

John Galliano, the former creative director of the brand, was remembered by most of them. Some expressed their displeasure with the designer pieces, apart from expressing that they miss the fantasy and glamor that Galliano added to the Dior’s womenswear.

Inquiring more about the idea behind the latest collection, someone questioned,

“What are those red threads it is mimicking a parachute west? Or is it like those floating wests that are under the Seats on airplanes?”

Although many were critical of Maria, some called her brave for sending out a bodysuit and wire look. A handful of them were obsessed with this collection, and they wrote,

"Honestly obsessed with this collection"

All in all, Dior’s collection received mixed reactions. Some loved the designs, but most felt disappointed by the collection.

More about Christian Dior’s Fall 2022 collection

The luxury fashion label’s newest array of designs revolves around checkered patterns, shimmery and lacy dresses, embroidered floral designs, meshed outfits, and leather garbs.

To add to the formal appeal, the fashion house worked with black, gray, and white checkered suits as well as solid black ensembles. Dresses and skirts with tie-dye prints and satin finishes were also added to the collection.

The standout features of the designs include a black net-like corset zipped to the front with a similar color belt on it and an all-black bodysuit lined with wire all over. Besides, monochromatic long trench coats and velvety coat-pant suits were not be missed.

