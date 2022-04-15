6 Best Resistance Band Exercises for Stronger Glutes

Strong glutes are considered an asset. Not only are they aesthetically desirable, strong glute muscles also provide a strong base for most movement in the body. They help with everyday movements like walking and running, as well as maintaining posture and stability. They support the lower back and reduce the risk of injury while lifting heavy loads.

When it comes to strong glutes, the first exercises that come to mind are squats, lunges, glute bridges, etc. Even better if they’re weighted! Fortunately, that isn’t the only option available.

Mini loop bands are ideal. Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk

The lockdowns over the past two years have given resistance bands a rise in popularity. You now get them in all different sizes and levels of resistance. Fortunately, there are numerous exercises for the glutes that can be done using resistance bands.

6 resistance band exercises to strengthen your glutes

The best bands to use for glute exercises are mini loop bands. These are smaller resistance bands made to go specifically around your legs.

Let's take a look at six exercises you can do using a resistance band for your glutes:

Banded glute bridge

This is the simplest of all: a glute bridge with a band around your knees.

• Lie on the floor and bend your legs at your knees, pointing them to the ceiling. Keep your feet hip-distance apart and your hands flat down on either side of you. Breathe in.

• Push your hips up while exhaling, keeping your shoulders and feet firm on the ground. Allow your hips to align themselves with your knees and shoulders. Use your hands to stabilize yourself and push your knees outward.

• Lower your hips back down and inhale slowly.

• Repeat this movement for 10 to 12 reps.

Banded step-out squat

This variation of the squat requires you to take steps outward as you squat. You may loop the band around your knees or lower towards your shins to make it more challenging.

• Stand straight with your feet together. You may clasp your hands together in front of your chest to counterbalance as you perform this exercise.

• Lift your right foot up off the ground and take a step outward towards the right. As your foot lands on the ground, squat down slowly while inhaling.

• Upon exhalation, stand back up as you would with a normal squat.

• Return your right foot back to the starting position next to the left foot.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Banded seated hip abduction

This one is a fairly easy exercise that also targets the abductors, giving the glutes a little more roundness. You will need a chair, and you may loop the band around your knees for this one as well.

• Seat yourself on the edge of the chair. You may hold the edges of the chair or clasp your hands together in front of your chest. Keep your feet close together. Inhale.

• Exhale and push your knees apart, as far away from each other as you can.

• Bring them back together slowly while inhaling.

• Repeat the movement for 15 to 20 reps.

Banded lying clamshells

Clamshells are great not just for the glutes, but also for the abductors, adductors and hip flexors. You can loop the band around your knees.

• Start by lying on your left side on the floor. Bend your knees forward so your knees are stacked one over the other, as are your hips. This is the starting position. Inhale.

• Exhale as you push your right knee up and point it towards the ceiling. Ensure your right foot is still stacked over the left one, but allow your feet to hinge to for the movement.

• Bring your knee back down while inhaling again and return it to the starting position.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Banded kickbacks

This is often mistaken for donkey kicks. However, these are performed while standing on your feet… or foot. You can loop the band around your shins for this.

• Stand straight with your feet together. Hinge at your hips and lean forward a little.

• Keep your left leg planted firmly on the ground. Push your right leg back as far as it can go, while keeping it straight. Exhale on this movement.

• Bring your right leg back slowly next to your left leg while inhaling.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Banded fire hydrants

This exercise strengthens your abductors and adductors along with the glutes. Wrap the band around your knees.

• Get on your hands and knees. Ensure your back is straight and your core is engaged. This is the starting position.

• Lift your right knee off the ground and lift your leg up to the right side as high as you can take while exhaling.

• Slowly return it to the starting position while inhaling again.

Building your glutes doesn’t require heavy weights and strenuous routines. These six exercises can be performed in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a mini loop band! In case you don’t find that strenuous enough, these bands come in a variety of sizes and levels of resistance! So grab a mat and your bands and get into some comfortable bottoms. Let’s get stronger glutes!

Edited by Aditya Singh

