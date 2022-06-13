7 effective barbell exercises to get a strong core like Will Smith

Will Smith has gained worldwide recognition for his acting in a number of superhit movies. The 53-year-old is also a well-known producer and rapper with several accolades to his name.

As a fitness enthusiast, Will Smith has had a positive impact on thousands of people regarding health and fitness. Smith has broken various stereotypes about fitness above the age of 50 and that has gained immense popularity amongst adults.

So if you ever think that abs and lifting weights are not for people above 50, think again. This article will show you the barbell exercises that will help you get a strong and solid core like Will Smith.

Barbell exercises for sturdy core like Will Smith

1) Barbell squat

This barbell exercise will help in building the leg muscles as well as strengthening the core. Other than working on the core, barbell squats also build athletic stability and decrease the risk of injury.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet apart.

With an overhand grip, grasp the barbell across the upper back.

Squat down slowly while keeping the back straight.

Push yourself back to the center position.

Repeat.

There are several variations of the barbell squat can be incorporated into the workout regime to avoid the monotony of the same exercise.

2) Barbell side bend

This barbell exercise will help in firming the arm muscles along with engaging the core. Barbell side bends can be considered a decent exercise to attain a sturdy core like Will Smith. However, do this exercise cautiously as the extra stress to the muscles can be injurious.

How to do it?

Hold the barbell across the neck and stand with your legs apart.

Bend your torso over to one side while trying to position the barbell vertical.

Get back to the center position.

Alternate sides.

Repeat.

3) Barbell rollout

This barbell exercise is beneficial for training and hardening your core muscles. Barbell squats also tighten the glutes and work on the muscles of the lower back.

How to do it?

Hold the barbell and go down on your knees.

While keeping the arms straight, push forward the barbell.

Pull the barbell back in the direction of your knees.

Repeat.

4) Barbell single-arm press

This barbell exercise is quite efficient in targeting so many muscles. The motions of this barbell exercise engage both the shoulders and core of your body.

How to do it?

Start by standing with feet apart and keeping one side of the barbell in a landmine.

Hold the other side with one arm at shoulder level.

Push the barbell overhead while keeping it straight.

Complete one side and alternate on the other.

5) Zercher squat

This barbell exercise is often referred to as the underrated squat. It is impossible not to engage your core with a Zercher squat.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet apart and turn your toes slightly outwards.

Keep the barbell at the crease of the elbows.

Squat down while sitting back and ensure to hold the weight on your heels.

When the hips are in a parallel position, rise to the original position.

Repeat.

6) Barbell suitcase deadlift

This barbell exercise provides various advantages that also include improving core stability. If you want a strong core like Will Smith, definitely include the barbell suitcase deadlift in the workout regime.

How to do it?

Keep the barbell on one side.

Sit down and pick the barbell in one hand just like a suitcase.

Stand back tall with the barbell in one hand.

Repeat.

7) Barbell straight-leg sit-up

Along with engaging your core, this barbell exercise is effective for a healthy spine. The leg sit-up using the barbell will also bring improvement in posture and bring stability to your body. It is important to keep your torso firm during this exercise.

How to do it?

Keeping your legs straight, lie down on your back on the floor.

Hold the barbell above your head in your hands.

Keeping the arms straight, lift your body into the sitting position.

Go back to the ground position.

Repeat.

Ensure to keep the legs straight during the exercise.

Bottom line

Will Smith has proved that age cannot be used as an excuse for not working on your body or setting any fitness goals. A strong core doesn't just look good but provides innate advantages to your body. This includes, but isn't limited to, building athletic ability, boosting stability, increased flexibility, stronger legs and back muscles, and improving posture. Barbell exercises are always an excellent workout that toughens the functional movement patterns and works on large muscle groups.

Go pick up the barbell and start working on gaining a strong core. Just make sure to follow all precautions and take the help of a personal trainer if required.

