5 best ab workouts for men to do at home for a strong core

Ab workouts not only help you get those attractive six-pack abs but also build a strong core. Your core plays a significant role in performing different tasks such as running, lifting weights, improving your overall balance, and more.

To attain a strong core to help you carry out these activities, all you need to focus on are a few of the best ab workouts and a healthy and proper diet. But getting those visible abs is not an easy task - it requires a great deal of dedication, time, and the right ab workouts.

So when it comes to choosing the best ab workouts, you don’t really need to complicate things with gyms and heavy equipment. There are a variety of ab workouts for men that can be done at home and do wonders to strengthen your core.

Hardstyle Plank, Bird-Dog and 3 more ab workouts for men to do at home for a strong core

1. Hardstyle Plank

One of the best ab workouts for men is the Hardstyle Plank. This exercise engages your core and affects the entire body, including the back, glutes, fists, and quads.

How to perform the Hardstyle Plank?

Lie your face down on the ground and push yourself up into a plank position.

Align your elbows underneath your shoulders and get into a push-up position.

Put all your weight on your forearms and keep them parallel to each other. You’ll feel the pressure on your abdominal muscles.

Hold this position for 1 to 2 seconds.

2. Bird-Dog

Like a yoga position, the Bird-Dog works on your core as well as on both sides of the body. To get more effective results from this exercise, you need to focus on your core and slightly bend your elbows.

How to perform the Bird-Dog?

Get into a tabletop position and align your shoulders over your wrists and your hips over your knees correctly.

Engage your core and lift your left leg and right arm simultaneously.

Slightly flex your feet and keep your palm facing inwards.

Stretch for a few seconds, whilst keeping your legs and arms at the same height as your torso.

Bring your arm and leg to the starting position and repeat the same posture with your opposite limbs.

3. Side Plank with an elevated foot

While hardstyle planks target your front abs, Side Planks with elevated footwork square away at your obliques. By doing this exercise, you can add more pressure and strain to those thin and long muscles.

How to perform the Side Plank with an elevated foot?

Get into the side plank position with any side of your forearm on the floor, and also keep that side of your leg on the floor.

Contract your abs and feel the pressure at your core.

Lift your arm and foot that’s not on the floor and hold this position for about 10 to 12 seconds. Hold for longer if you can.

Slowly go down and repeat the exercise by switching sides.

4. Hollow Extension-to-Cannonball

This exercise engages your core, arms, and legs. During this exercise, engage your core in the extension phase as much as possible, then use the Cannonball position to recover. Don’t loosen up, and stretch as much as you can.

How to perform the Hollow Extension-to-Cannonball?

Get into a cannonball shape on your back and hug your knees to your chest.

Extend your arms and legs in an outward position simultaneously by pressing your lower back onto the floor.

Hold this position for 3 to 5 seconds and curl up again. Do at least 6 reps per set.

5. Dead Bug

Dead Bug exercises are similar in movement to the Bird-Dog. However, there are a few differences that you need to focus on.

How to perform the Dead Bug?

Lie down on the floor with your face upwards and arms straight above your shoulders.

Bring your knees over your hips and bend so that your calf makes a 90-degree angle with the thigh.

Lower your left arm simultaneously above your head, straighten your right leg and put it towards the floor.

Hold for a few seconds and return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side. Do at least 10 reps in one set.

While the above-discussed home ab workouts offer great results when it comes to making your core stronger, do not underestimate the significance of recovery. Needless to say, ensure you rest up properly in between all these exercises and keep yourself hydrated. Always remember that dedication is key, and with proper nutrition and ab workouts, you can surely get a stronger core.

