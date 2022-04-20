6 Intense Arm Workouts for Bigger Biceps and Triceps

Strong arms can help you with almost everything, from crushing workouts and enhancing athletic performance to carrying groceries and moving furniture.

Many lifters who seek to acquire mass want bigger biceps and triceps.

While having large arms may not indicate how much weight you can lift, they can certainly help you with hefty pushing and pulling actions.

Best arm exercises for bulging biceps and triceps

Each of these arm workouts targets the most muscle fibers to help you achieve your goals:

1) Diamond press-up

A diamond press-up is a great exercise to help you build your biceps and triceps. Narrowing your grip when doing the exercise will result in eye-catching definition in all three heads of your triceps and your chest.

Here are the steps to do proper diamond press-ups:

Form a diamond shape with your hands while lying on the floor with your torso straight.

Reduce your body to the point where your chest is practically touching the ground.

Squeeze your triceps and chest at the same time as you press your body back up to the beginning position.

2) Standing overhead barbell triceps extension

Try using a barbell instead of dumbbells for the triceps extension. Snap the barbell at the peak of the exercise with all of your strength. This will engage the most muscle fibers.

Follow these steps to ace the standing overhead barbell triceps extension:

Grab a barbell and hold it above your head with both hands and palms facing forwards.

Slowly lower the bar behind your head by bending your elbows while keeping your upper arms stationary.

Pause once your elbows have reached 90 degrees, then flex your triceps to return to the beginning position.

3) Cable rope overhead extension

The cable forces your muscles to work hard in both the rising and lowering phases, and it trains your triceps over a full range of motion.

Here are the steps to perform the cable rope overhead extension properly:

Hold a double-rope handle attached to the cable machine's low pulley and stand tall.

Turn away from the machine and raise your hands above your head.

To straighten your arms, press the handles up and forwards while keeping your elbows still and pointing up.

Return to the beginning by flexing your triceps at the top.

4) Tricep kickback

Tricep kickbacks are great in terms of providing a comprehensive triceps exercise. This exercise can also be done with just one arm at a time, swapping arms once the first arm has completed a set.

To correctly do the triceps kickback, follow these steps:

With your hands facing inward, hold a dumbbell in each hand. Slightly bend your knees.

Hinge forward at the waist until your upper body is virtually parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight and your core engaged.

Bend your elbows so that the dumbbells come up alongside the side of your chest with your arms close to your side.

Straighten your forearms gradually while maintaining your upper arms stationary.

Hold for a second, then bend your elbows until the dumbbells are near to your chest in the starting position.

Rep 12–15 times more.

5) Prone dumbbell spider curl

Lying against a bench will help you develop the perfect curling technique, which will come in handy for a variety of arm exercises.

Follow these steps to do prone dumbbell spider curl properly:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and hang it beneath your shoulders while lying on an incline bench.

Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders using your biceps.

Return to the starting position slowly and repeat.

6) Tricep dips

When you lift your complete bodyweight during tricep dips, your triceps work against a considerably larger load than if you were just isolating your tris.

Here are the steps to do triceps dips correctly:

Raise yourself up on parallel bars and torso perpendicular to the ground.

Slowly lower your body until your shoulder joints are below your elbows by bending your knees.

Return to a position where your elbows are almost straight but not locked.

Building bigger arms requires exercises that target your biceps and triceps. Work these muscles at least two to three times each week, and as your strength improves, increase the number of repetitions and sets per exercise.

Don't forget to include exercises that build your shoulders, back, chest, core, and legs for a well-rounded workout.

