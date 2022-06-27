7 Best Full Body Dumbbell Workouts for Men to Gain Muscle Mass

Dumbbell workouts tend to be more advanced as they require more activation and stabilization of the muscles. Full-body dumbbell workouts entail many benefits other than helping men gain muscle mass. The benefits include greater muscle activation, better range of motion, enhanced mobility of the body, improved coordination of the body parts, and correcting muscle imbalances.

We have curated a list of effective and best full-body dumbbell workouts for men to gain muscle mass. Let’s start!

1) Bench Press

This exercise will increase your range of motion by building strength and gaining muscle mass in the pectoral area. Bench press provides a workout for your complete upper body.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench while clutching a dumbbell in both your palms. Position your arms at the side of your shoulders with elbows bent while your palms face towards the ceiling.

Extend your arms while bringing weight towards your chest.

Bring your arms back down past towards your shoulder level.

Repeat.

2) Goblet Squat

This dumbbell workout will help in training your lower body along with shoulders and arms. Besides helping in gaining muscle mass, a goblet squat will also help in glute activation and improved mobility.

How do I do it?

Keep your legs in a wide stance while grabbing a dumbbell with both palms and positioning it in front of your legs with extended arms.

Descend into a squatting position with dumbbells while keeping your spine upright.

Reverse to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Bicep Curl

This dumbbell workout will help in training your upper body and gaining muscle mass in the shoulders and arms.

How do I perform it?

Stand tall while grabbing the dumbbells in each hand. Place your hands alongside your body.

Curl the dumbbells without moving your upper arms. Engage your biceps.

Reverse to the initial position.

Repeat.

4) Arnold Press

This is an effective dumbbell workout that will work on your traps, deltoids, and triceps. Arnold's press will help in building the strength of the muscles and gaining muscle mass. It will also help in increasing the strength of the body along with building greater stability.

How to do it?

Position yourself in a sitting position on your bench with your hands clutching the dumbbells at shoulder level. Keep your palms angled towards your body.

While curling your arms, raise the dumbbells above your head while your palms are facing away from your body.

Pause for a couple of moments.

Reverse back to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) One Arm Swing

This dumbbell workout will work on your shoulders, quads, glutes, abs, and hamstrings. An arm swing will help in increasing the strength of the major muscle group along with building the muscle mass. Therefore, it is an effective workout for men to increase body strength and gain muscle mass.

How to perform it?

Stand with your leg at some distance and clutch the dumbbell with one hand.

Descend into the squat position while simultaneously pushing the dumbbell between your legs.

Immediately push yourself forward while raising the weight at the level of your head and straightening your legs.

Repeat. Swap sides.

6) Dumbbell Lunge

It can be considered a classic dumbbell workout that targets your whole body. Dumbbell lunges will also help you gain muscle mass while working on your whole body.

How is it supposed to look?

Stand tall while grasping dumbbells in each arm.

Take a considerable step forward with one leg while bending your knees. The thigh on the front leg should be angled in a parallel position to the ground while your back leg should be in the lunge position.

Reverse to the initial position.

Swap and repeat.

7) Renegade Row

This dumbbell workout will help men gain muscle mass as it works on various muscle groups including triceps, obliques, delts, forearms, traps, and lats. You should include a renegade row in your workout to build a stronger body and chiseled muscles. Additionally, this workout will also help in building balance and posture.

How to do it?

Assume the press-up position and clutch the dumbbells with both your hands.

With tension at the core, lift one dumbbell towards your abs and power back to the initial position.

Swap sides. Repeat.

Takeaway

Integrate a full-body dumbbell workout into your regular regimen to gain muscle mass and improve your overall fitness. These exercises will provide multiple other benefits such as better mobility, coordination, and more.

The mentioned dumbbell workouts can be considered within an advanced category. So, if you are a beginner, start with a lighter weight and then progress towards heavier weights. Also, adopt a proper stance while doing these exercises to avoid any risk of injury or muscle strain.

LIVE POLL Q. How many times a week do you do strength training exercises? 2-3 days Never 0 votes so far