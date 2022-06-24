7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get a Strong Chest Like Kai Greene

Kai Greene is a well-known professional bodybuilder in America. He is also a personal trainer and an actor. Greene is often considered one of the greatest professional bodybuilders with a remarkable physique.

Getting muscular and strong chest muscles like Kai Greene will undoubtedly be a difficult task that will require demanding training sessions and remarkable nutrition.

So here are some barbell exercises that will help you build strong chest muscles, just like Kai Greene.

Barbell Exercises for a Strong Chest Like Kai Greene

1. Bent-Over Barbell Row

This is one of the most efficient barbell exercises to help you get a muscular and strong chest, just like Kai Greene. It will build your overall upper body strength and increase your stability.

How to do it?

Bend your upper torso till it is almost angled at ninety degrees from the ground. Keep your back upright and bend your legs slightly while looking straight.

Position your hands slightly more than your shoulder breadth on the barbell with an overhand grip.

Slowly lift the bar towards your lower chest and pause for a few seconds.

With control, get back to the initial position.

Repeat.

2. Bent Arm Barbell Pullover

This exercise will target your chest from several different angles. It will efficiently work on your pecs and lats and help you build muscles, just like Kai Greene.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back, grip the barbell, and keep it behind you. Angle your elbows at ninety degrees and hold the barbell below your head.

Maintain stability by pressing your back onto the bench and your feet on the ground.

Lift the barbell and pull it towards your chest while maintaining the ninety-degree bend of your elbow. Keep your elbows and upper arms near your body.

Slowly power back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Barbell Landmine Press

This is an effective barbell exercise that will help in building motor control. It will work on the stability and strength of the shoulders and chest.

How to do it?

Secure one side of the barbell in the landmine device. Keep your feet at shoulder distance.

Grasp the weighted side of the barbell with both hands. Raise the weight upwards until your arms are extended.

Gradually bringing the weight back to the initial position.

4. Decline Bench Press

You must include a decline bench press in your regular workout to build chest muscles, just like Kai Greene. This barbell exercise will help you activate your lower pecs and triceps. It will also increase your ability to lift greater weights.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the decline bench with secured ankles and bent knees. Clutch the barbell above your upper abdomen region and palms facing your feet.

Bring the bar towards your chest with a bent elbow and hold it for a few moments.

Press the bar back to its initial position.

Repeat.

5. Wide Grip Floor Press

This dynamic barbell exercise will help build the triceps and chest by targeting the entire muscle group. This will help you in gaining chest muscles like Kai Greene.

How to do it?

Initial position - Lie flat on the ground with extended legs and keep your feet together. Grasp the barbell with both your hands in a wide grip. Extend your hands so that the barbell is directly above your chest.

With bent elbows, lower the barbell gradually towards your chest till your elbows touch the ground.

Slowly extend your arms and push the barbell back to the initial position.

Repeat.

6. Incline Bench Press

Amongst other barbell exercises, an incline bench press will help develop the upper pecs. This exercise will also help in strengthening the chest and defining its muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the incline bench with bent knees and feet pressing on the floor.

Grip the barbell and keep it directly above your collarbone with extended hands and palms facing toward the ceiling.

Slowly bring the bar towards your chest and hold it there for a few seconds.

Press the bar back to its initial position.

Repeat.

7. Barbell Squat

This barbell exercise will target all the major muscles simultaneously. It will help you get a strong chest like Kai Greene by building midline strength and reducing the risk of injury.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet at shoulder distance.

Clutch the bar behind you across the upper back with an overhand grip.

Gradually squat down while keeping the upright back.

Power back to the initial position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Building a muscular and strong chest will require utmost dedication, a phenomenal workout routine, and sufficient nutritional content. But don’t shy away from the task just because it seems difficult.

The aforementioned barbell exercises will target different chest areas and help you build the chest muscles just the way you want.

