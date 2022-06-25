7 Interesting Facts about Strength Training You Should Know

People approach strength training for a variety of reasons. While some want to build strength in their muscles, others want to boost their sports performance. Integrating strength training as a comprehensive part of one's workout helps in building leaner muscles, boosting metabolism and toning the body.

Some examples of strength exercises are resistance band workouts, lifting weights, climbing stairs, squats, push-ups, and so on.

Here are some interesting facts about strength exercises that are known by very few people. It may motivate you to integrate strength training into your workout routine.

Interesting Facts about Strength Training

On that note, let's have a look at seven interesting facts about strength training:

1) Better Aerobic Fitness

Strength exercises can help improve aerobic fitness by working on your heart rate. However, it only happens when these exercises are done continuously rather than taking breaks in between sets. These supersets further build endurance and power in your body.

2) Reduces Overall Fat Rather than in Targeted Areas

The notion that strength training reduces body fat from targeted areas is false. Rather, it reduces the overall fat in your body.

If you want to lower your body's fat percentage, you need to have a calorie deficit through a balanced diet and workout routine. This is a healthier approach to reducing the fat percentage in the body.

You should include a nutritious meal that caters to your individual needs, strength training for about three days a week and a regular cardio workout.

3) High-Calorie Burn

Women often avoid strength training and weightlifting exercises, as they think that would make them bulky or increase their weight, which is not true.

Strength training helps in both reducing body fat and increasing the number of calories burned. That's because such exercises help in preserving and increasing muscle mass. As muscles tend to be more active than fat, they help in burning a significant amount of calories. Therefore, you might gain weight with strength training but it will help in building a more defined physique.

A comprehensive workout regime for both weight management and general health should include both cardio workouts and strength training.

4) Beneficial for all Ages

There is no age limit or restriction to start with a strength training routine. It's useful for all age groups and provides multiple benefits. These include weight management, functional improvement, leaner muscles, enhanced strength, improved stability and better alignment of the body.

The benefits of strength training can also help you carry out day-to-day activities, such as climbing, carrying luggage and doing domestic chores. That's why you should include strength training exercises in your workout routine without any further delay.

5) Lean and Defined Body

Strength training exercises are beneficial for both men and women. When you lift heavy weights, that helps you in building your muscles. The addition of muscles will help you lose body fat. That means your body will be more defined and chiselled. Therefore, lifting heavy weights can provide you with better outcomes for your body and fitness.

6) Muscle Recovery is Faster for Women than Men After Strength Training

Studies have shown that muscle recovery in women after strength training tends to be much faster than in men. That's because women replenish ATP or Adenosine Triphosphates molecules much faster than men. It's a molecule that's present in every muscle of the human body and is responsible for providing the energy for any muscle movement.

As women have a greater percentage of fat than men, that enables them to utilise fat efficiently as an energy source, both during exercise and during rest periods. Additionally, strength training is more advantageous for women, as they are more prone to osteoporosis. Strength training helps in building denser bones.

7) Boosts Metabolic Rate and Heart Health

Strength training exercises can help boost your metabolism. That means your body will keep burning calories even hours after your workout. That will also help you with weight management. If properly combined with a cardio and nutritious diet, that can lead to a calorie deficit.

Besides boosting the metabolic rate, strength exercises can also help in promoting heart health by decreasing blood pressure and improving blood flow in the body. That in turn can reduce the likelihood of the symptoms associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Bottom Line

Strength training workouts have several advantages and should be included in your workout plan. However, recovery is also vital for your body after these exercises to avoid muscle cramping or straining.

Do not overload your muscles with strength exercises, as you run the risk of injuries, such as small tears. Keep a couple of things in mind to ensure you are getting a good strength workout: work on all the muscles in the body, and keep challenging your limits. Initially, you can also get guidance from fitness professionals.

