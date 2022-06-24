5 Best Weightlifting Exercises for Bodybuilders

Weightlifting exercises enable bodybuilders to build impressive muscular physiques. Certain compound lifts, such as bench presses, squats, shoulder presses and deadlifts are essential for bodybuilders.

Professional bodybuilders swear by the navigation of workouts with military precision and consumption of nutrients. They often include both old-school and modern weightlifting exercises according to their fitness goals. For beginners, that might be a tough regime, but it's certainly achievable.

Here are five key weightlifting exercises that will help bodybuilders build some serious bulk. These are advanced weightlifting exercises that will help then train and engage different muscles in the upper and lower body.

Best Weightlifting Exercises for Bodybuilders

1) Barbell Back Squat

Whether you are a professional or a novice, the barbell back squat is a comprehensive weightlifting exercise that helps in building strength.

The barbell back squat targets all the important muscles simultaneously along with improving the coordination of the body. This weightlifting exercise is also beneficial for building better core strength and endurance of the body.

How to do it?

Position the barbell over your upper back muscles. Stand while keeping your feet apart and your torso upright.

Keep your chin tucked in throughout the exercise, and slightly bend your knees.

With control, begin descending towards the floor by bending your ankles, hips and knees. Descend till your legs are parallel to the ground.

Hold the squat position for a few movements.

Power through your feet,and begin the upward movement.

Repeat.

2) Bench Press

The bench press is also an effective weightlifting exercise for bodybuilders, as it cab help in enhancing muscular endurance and strengthening the upper body. This weightlifting exercise also prepares the body to increase push strength.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench. Grasp the barbell at the width of your shoulders.

Slowly and with control, bring the barbell towards your chest while inhaling. Make sure while doing the downward movement, your palms are directly over your elbows.

Push the bar back towards the ceiling till your arms are in a completely extended position while breathing out.

Repeat. Make sure that the barbell and hands travel the same path during all the repetitions.

3) Barbell Romanian Deadlift

The Barbell Romanian deadlift is one of the most effective weightlifting exercises for bodybuilders and has many benefits.

This exercise helps in building strength for the lower body by targeting your hamstrings. It can also help in building the muscle strength of your back. Romanian Deadlift is a promising exercise that also helps in increasing the pulling strength.

How to do it?

Position the barbell such that when you look down, it's straight over your shoelaces.

With a flat back, bend down, and grasp the barbell in both hands. Make sure your shoulders are above the barbell.

Position your knees slightly above the ankles, and keep your back upright. Engage your hamstrings, and stand up while keeping the bar close to your body.

Keep your arms extended as you hold the barbell in the upward position.

Gently assume your initial position.

Repeat.

4) Triceps Extension

This weightlifting exercise has been used by some of the best bodybuilders. It extensively works on your triceps and helps in strengthening the arm muscles. The Triceps extension can also help in stabilising the elbow joints and shoulders.

How to do it?

Raise the dumbbell directly over your head.

Completely extend both your arms, and gently lower the dumbbell down.

Lower the weight behind your head with bent elbows.

Make sure your back remains upright, and do not touch your head with the weight during this movement.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) Barbell Curl

This weightlifting exercise can be highly beneficial for bodybuilders, as it helps in building your upper body strength. It can also help you build better biceps and prepare you for advanced weightlifting exercises.

How to do it?

Stand upright with the barbell in front of you with an underhand grip. Hold the bar just outside your hips with extended hands.

Slowly start curling the bar towards your shoulder height. Pause.

With control, bring the bar back to its initial position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned weightlifting exercises can help bodybuilders train different body parts, such as the chest, shoulders, back and legs.

These are advanced weightlifting exercises that can cause serious injuries if not done correctly, so take the necessary precautions. Consult fitness professionals about any previous injuries before starting these exercises.

Work better in the weight room; have your nutrition, and shuffle the style sets. All these pointers can help bodybuilders achieve their fitness goals. Moreover, recovery is also crucial along with stretching before and after weight training workouts.

