7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Chiselled Abs Like Tim McGraw

At the age of 55, Tim McGraw has been inspiring both young and old people to hit the gym. He is a well-known American singer along with being an actor, producer and songwriter.

Besides his singing skills, McGraw has managed to stay in his best shape with chiselled abs, broad shoulders and a strong chest. So, how has McGraw managed to stay so fit even after a busy schedule?

McGraw feels a sense of accomplishment after completing a strict workout regime and believes in staying on top of his game. According to him, having greater control over the body, such as legs and hips, enables him to perform better on the stage.

We have curated a list of the most effective dumbbell exercises that can help you in getting chiselled abs like Tim McGraw.

Dumbbell Exercises for Chiselled Abs Like Tim McGraw

McGraw trains his body vigorously with exercises, such as battle ropes, sled training, sledgehammer swings, pushups, and so on. However, here we will focus on seven dumbbell exercises that can help you in getting chiselled abs:

1) Weighted Sit Ups

This dumbbell exercise is efficient to get chiselled abs, as it targets several core muscles simultaneously. It can also help in building core stability.

How to do it?

Lay flat on your back with your legs bent and knees pointing towards the ceiling.

Grab a dumbbell with both hands, and keep it against your chest.

Brace your abdominal muscles, and bring your upper torso towards your bent knees.

Hold the above position for a few moments.

Gradually lower your body to the initial position.

Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Swing

This dumbbell exercise can help you in getting chiselled abs like Tim McGraw by building the strength and endurance of your lower body.

How to do it?

Stand while holding a dumbbell with both your palms and keeping your spine upright.

Bend your knees and hinge down to swing the dumbbell behind your hips.

Get into the standing position, and swing the dumbbell towards your shoulder height.

Gradually bring the weight to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Alternating Overhead Press

This dumbbell exercise can help you achieve your fitness goal of chiselled abs by targeting the abdominal muscles and helping build core strength.

How to do it?

Stand with your legs at shoulder distance.

Hold dumbbells in both hands, and place them over your shoulders with elbows bent and palms facing forward.

Extend one arm, and raise the weight over your head. Gradually lower it to the original position.

Repeat the same steps with your other arm.

Repeat.

4) Suitcase Crunch

One of the most effective dumbbell exercises to get toned abs and strong core muscles is the suitcase crunch. It can help you gain those washboard abs.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back, and bring a dumbbell overhand with both hands.

Hover your legs a couple of inches above the ground.

Lift your legs, pointing towards the ceiling angled at ninety degrees while simultaneously raising your upper body and bringing the dumbbell towards your ankles.

Gradually assume the initial position.

Repeat.

5) Jack Knife Pullover

This dumbbell exercise is an excellent way to get chiselled abs like Tim McGraw, as it especially targets your rectus abdominis.

How to do it?

Start by lying on your back and clutching one dumbbell with both your hands.

Lift your legs a couple of inches hovering above the ground.

Engage your core muscles, and extend your hands, keeping the weight overhead.

While raising your shoulders, bring your knees and elbows towards the centre simultaneously. Hold this position for a while.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

6) Squat to Overhead Press

This dumbbell exercise is necessary to help you get chiselled abs like Tim McGraw, as it'll help you in building better core strength along with helping in other exercises.

How to do it?

Stand straight with your legs apart, and clutch the dumbbells in both palms.

Bring the dumbbells in line with your chest and palms facing the body.

Descend into the squat position, and gradually assume the starting position.

While coming into the standing position, lift your arms above your head in an extended manner.

Power back to the initial position.

Repeat.

7) Russian Twist

This dumbbell exercise can help you in trimming the mid-section and getting more defined abs. You should include a Russian twist to get chiselled abs like Tim McGraw.

How to do it?

Sit on the ground with a straight spine, and keep your feet hovering above the ground.

Angle your upper body at forty-five degrees to the floor, and bend your knees slightly.

Clutch the dumbbell with both your hands, and gradually twist your upper torso towards one side with your hands.

Return to the initial position.

Alternate.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

If you want chiselled abs like Tim McGraw, add the aforementioned dumbbell exercises to your fitness routine. With time, add more intensity to these exercises. As said by the singer himself, determination and consistency are important in the workout routine.

Achieving chiselled abs like McGraw might seem difficult in the beginning, but with a proper workout routine and balanced diet, you should see quite a difference in your core muscles.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you try workout routine of Tim McGraw? Sounds exciting Too difficult 0 votes so far