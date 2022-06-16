7 Best Abs Exercises for Athletes

Abs exercises are an essential part of a workout that needs to be followed by athletes. Strong abs are important for athletes to build the foundation of powerful and smooth movements.

Stable and strong abs are important for initiating great athletic movements such as running, throwing and swinging. Physical movements of the body tend to start at the core. Strong abs help in building a strong core.

If an athlete does not have strong abs and core, it will hinder their performance and increase their chances of injury. Therefore, all athletes must target their abs and core in their workout routine.

Here are seven exercises athletes can do to work on their abs:

Effective Abs Exercises for Athletes

#1 Bicycle Crunch

This abs exercise targets the oblique along with deep abs. The bicycle crunch helps in strengthening your core along with toning your thighs. It's a basic abs exercise but can be highly beneficial for athletes.

How to do it?

Lay on the ground. Hold your head softly with your hands.

Lift your legs from the ground, and angle your knees in the air at ninety degrees.

Start the pedal motion of the bicycle with your legs.

Touch your knee with the opposite elbow as it comes upwards.

Alternate the knees and elbows.

Repeat.

#2 Crossover Crunch

This abs exercise does not require any equipments and works on both the side and front abs. It can help in getting a tighter mid-section.

How to do it?

Lay back on the ground, and bend both your knees.

Cross your left ankle over the right knee.

Gradually lift your upper body, and rotate it towards the left side while bringing your right elbow towards the left knee.

Power back to the centre position.

Alternate. Repeat.

#3 Barbell Rollouts

This abs exercise targets your abs in a stretched position. It also helps athletes in strengthening their shoulders and lower back. The Barbell rollout can also help reduce the risk of injury.

How to do it?

Keep the barbell in front of your body. Stand on your knees.

Grab the bar with both hands.

Start rolling the barbell outwards till you are parallel to the ground.

Gradually roll the bar back to its initial position.

Repeat.

#4 Balance Ball Plank

The balance ball plank targets all the angles of the abs and can be beneficial for athletes.

How to do it?

Assume the plank position with arms on the ball.

With your arms, spin the stability ball in a circular motion.

Return to the initial position.

Alternate.

#5 Vertical Knee Raise

This abs exercise is also called the captain's chair. Vertical knee raises are known to be one of the most effective abs workouts among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

How to do it?

Sit on the raise/dip gym machine. Dangle your feet in the air.

Start bending your knees gently while bringing them in the direction of your chest. Try to bring your thighs parallel to the ground.

Keep bringing your knees in an upward direction as much as you can without looking at the ground, and bring your back forward.

Gradually return to the initial position.

Repeat.

#6 Hanging Straight Leg Raise

This abs exercise is one of the most effective ones for athletes, as it helps in strengthening the lower back, abdominal muscles and hip flexors.

How to do it?

Through the overhand hold, hang on the pull-up bar.

While leaning a little backwards and keeping your legs straight, bring your legs towards your arms.

Gradually lower your legs to their initial position.

Repeat.

If this exercise is difficult to perform with straight legs, you can do so with bent knees before going with straight legs.

#7 V-Sit Exercise

Like all the above-mentioned exercises, the V-sit exercise can also be highly beneficial for athletes, as it helps enhance coordination and balance along with building core strength.

How to do it?

Initial position – take a seat on the ground.

Slowly raise your legs at an angle of 45 degrees.

Move your arms forward, and try to touch your shins.

That will lead to a V-shaped body position.

Try to keep this position for a few moments.

Come back to your initial position.

Repeat.

Make sure to assume the proper form for this exercise.

Takeaway

While few exercises are beginner level, other exercises are more likely to be advanced. So if you are just beginning, start with the easy ones before moving to the difficult exercises gradually.

The abs exercises mentioned above provide multiple benefits to athletes, including strengthening of core, back muscles and hips. They help develop stability, balance, and posture, improving their in-game performances.

