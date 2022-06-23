5 Best and Challenging Core Exercises for Women

Core exercises are much more than just getting defined abs. The core is an important part of your body that helps in carrying out daily life functions such as sitting, walking, climbing, and so on. Core strength is important for better equilibrium, stability, and balance of your body. It will help you in increasing efficiency along with maintaining a good form.

Your core muscles include glutes, abdominals, lower back, pelvic floor, and hips. These muscles are crucial for everyday functioning. That is why it is important to train your core muscles effectively. We have gathered advanced and challenging exercises for the core by which fitness trainers swear. Let's have a look!

5 Best Core Exercises for Women

We have curated a list of the five best and most challenging core exercises for women. However, it is suggested that before starting with these advanced exercises, you should warm your core muscles. Starting with basic core exercises such as planks or crunches might help.

1. Inchworm

This is one of the most advanced core exercises that can be done without any machine or equipment. Inchworm provides a variety of benefits including full-body stretching, better arm strength, improved circulation, and better cardio fitness. This with help in building core strength, improving arm strength, and better hamstring flexibility.

How do I do it?

Initial position – Stand with your legs at a hip width distance.

Gradually bend your upper torso and touch the floor with your hands.

With straight legs and a tight core, start walking your hands in front of you until you are at a high plank position. Make sure to not drop your hips. Pause in this spot.

Steadily walk your hands back towards your leg. Assume the initial position.

Repeat.

2. One-Arm Press Floor Deadbug

This variation is one deadbug exercise is one of the most efficient core exercises. It will work on all your core muscles along with the back muscles. Additionally, it will help in building greater core stability and will improve your body posture.

How do I do it?

Lie flat on your back with bent legs, keeping knees above the hips. Extend your arms at chest level with a dumbbell in one hand. Steady at your core, press your lower back towards the floor.

Gradually lower and straighten your left leg until your heel is almost above the ground while simultaneously bending your right arm angled at 45-degree to your body. Pause at this spot and return to the center position.

Repeat. Do the same process for the alternate side.

3. Kettlebell Bridge Pullover

You should include a kettlebell bridge pullover amongst all the core exercises in your fitness regime. It will engage your abs, hamstrings, and glutes along with enabling them to work simultaneously in a unilateral setting.

How do I do it properly?

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Grab the kettlebell with your hands and keep them on your chest.

Thrust your hips towards the ceiling. Make sure a straight line is formed from your knees to shoulders.

Raise the kettlebell above your chest and towards the ceiling. Slowly lower your hands behind you until the kettlebell is slightly above the ground over your head.

Bring the kettlebell back to its initial position, that is, above your chest.

Repeat.

4. Stir The Pot

This is one of the simplest exercises amongst the other core exercises. However, stir the pot is one of the most advanced core exercises that will help you in building your core strength and reducing your chances of injury to the core.

How do I perform the exercise?

Keep your forearms on the exercise ball and straighten your legs behind you. Assume the position of the high plank and ensure a straight line is made from your heels to your head.

Engage your abs and start moving your forearms in a complete circle while the rest of your body remains still.

Repeat.

5. Abs Hold

Abs Hold is also one of the dynamic core exercises that will target all your muscles in the core region. This exercise will help in building the stability and strength of the lower back and core.

How do I do it the correct way?

Lie flat on the ground with extended legs. Keep your arms extended alongside your head.

Raise your upper body and keep your core contracted. While lifting your legs above the ground simultaneously.

Hold the spot for a few moments.

Get back to the center position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The core exercises mentioned above are dynamic and challenging movements that will engage all your core muscles. They will provide you with quite a few advantages including strengthening of core, greater core stability, defined abs, building strength in the lower back, and so on. This will further help you in daily activities, improve your performance in sports, and will allow you better body posture.

As mentioned above, start with simple core exercises and then move to a more advanced core workout.

