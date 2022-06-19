7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Muscular Chest Like Austin Theory

Austin Theory, also known by his ring name Theory, is a well-known bodybuilder and professional wrestler in America. He made his debut in 2016 and has gained immense popularity across the country. Currently contracted to WWE, he has influenced many young people to walk in his footsteps.

His hard workout regime has influenced people to follow him and his fitness routine. If you want to gain a muscular chest like Austin Theory's, this article is for you. On that note, here's a look at seven effective exercises you can do using dumbbells to get a muscular chest like Austin Theory's. Let's get started.

1) Dumbbell Fly Press

This dumbbell exercise can help in building a muscular chest similar to Austin Theory's along with providing multiple benefits. That includes a defined chest, better muscular balance, better shoulder strength and improved core stability.

How to do it?

Initial position – lie flat on the exercise bench, and grasp the dumbbells directly above your chest while keeping your arms straight and keeping your palms inwards.

Start lowering the dumbbells gradually, and try to angle your elbows at 90 degrees.

Slowly return to your initial position.

Repeat.

2) Squeeze Press or Crush Press

This dumbbell exercise can help you in building functional strength in the chest and strong chest muscles.

How to do it?

Initial position – lie flat on the bench, with two dumbbells pressed together on your chest.

Start pushing the dumbbells above your chest slowly at the length of your arm.

Pause for a few moments.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Dumbbell Floor Press

This dumbbell exercise can help in building the muscular triceps and strengthening chest muscles. It is another key exercise in helping you have a strong and muscled chest like Austin Theory's.

How to do it?

Initial position - lie flat on the ground, with bent knees. Grasp the dumbbells in your hand above your chest, and slightly rotate your wrists inward angled at 45 degrees.

Gradually bring the dumbbells lower till your elbows touch the ground.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Bench Press

This dumbbell exercise can enable improved muscle contraction and provide for a great range of motion. You should include a dumbbell bench press in your workout regime to get a muscular chest.

How to do it?

Initial position (same as the earlier exercise) – lie flat on the exercise bench, and bring the dumbbells above your chest, with wrists slightly rotated inwards.

Gradually lower your arms towards the bench. Hold on for a few moments.

Return to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) Deep Push-up

This dumbbell exercise can provide you with multiple benefits, ranging from greater muscle engagement in your chest to better stability of the body. It can also help reduce the stress on your shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Initial position – get your body in a push-up position, with your hands grabbing the dumbbells.

Gradually lower your body towards the ground. Hold for a moment.

Power back to the initial position.

Repeat.

6) Standing Dumbbell Low Fly

This dumbbell exercise trains the chest muscles. The standing dumbbell low fly also helps manage back pain, improve your body posture, strengthen the shoulder muscles and decrease the upper body tightness. This exercise works on your triceps, shoulders and chest.

How to do it?

Initial position - stand straight, and keep your legs at a distance. Grasp the dumbbells with an underhand grip. Keep your elbows angled at 30 degrees from your body.

Slowly push your arms above your elbows, and bring them to chin level.

Gradually lower to the initial position.

Repeat.

7) Dumbbell Svend Press

If this dumbbell exercise is done correctly, it works on your lower and upper chest. The dumbbell svend press can also help in increasing muscle gain, leading to chest growth.

How to do it?

Stand straight, and keep your feet apart.

While grabbing the dumbbell, bring your arms in front of your chest.

Gradually push your arms forward with dumbbells, in a position similar to praying.

Return to your starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercise targets different areas of the chest muscles and provide multiple benefits to your body. These dumbbell exercises can enable you to reach your goal of gaining muscular shoulders like Austin Theory's.

Along with building chest muscles, these exercises can also provide other benefits, such as better posture, core stability, strengthening of the shoulder muscles and building a defined chest.

It's recommended to do warm-ups and stretches before doing the dumbbell exercises. Assume the proper form for these exercises to avoid any unwanted injury.

Grab those dumbbells, and start working.

