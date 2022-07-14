7 Best Exercises for Women to Get a Stronger Upper Core

Solidifying and strengthening the upper core can make many functional body movements easier. A stronger upper core can help in building a better equilibrium in the body, allowing for overall better balance and stability. That makes core workout key for women and should not be skipped.

Core workouts can also help in correcting any muscle imbalance, completing daily functional movements, aiding in compound and advanced exercises, and improving sports performance.

Best Exercises for Women to Get Stronger Upper Core

We have curated a list of the seven best and most effective exercises for women to build a stronger upper core.

1) Dead Bug

Dead bugs tend to be efficient and safe, which can help women get a stronger upper core. The core strengthening allows for better overall stability of the body. Dead bugs can also enhance your posterior chain by strengthening your back muscles and spine.

Several modifications to dead bugs can be included for targeting different muscles and avoiding boredom in the workout routine. It's a versatile exercise that can also be done at home. Moreover, dead bugs can help you to enhance your sports and athletic performance.

2) Stability Ball Roll Out

Stability ball roll out is a dynamic workout women should include in their workout for a stronger upper core. This exercise might be tricky to start with, but as you do it, you'll realise they're incredibly fun and challenging.

Doing a stability ball roll out can challenge your core muscles along with strengthening them. It targets your upper core along with enhancing the flexibility and stability of the body. Any bench exercises you do can be swapped with the stability ball, which will make it more challenging and rewarding at the same time.

3) Hip Lifts

According to the American Council on Exercise, hip lifts are ranked in seventh place for effective core workouts. This exercise engages your glutes, obliques and deep transverse abdominis, helping you to get a stronger upper core and better body coordination.

The controlled and deliberate movement of the hip lifts can also help you get sculpted and chiselled abs. Additionally, hip lifts can also provide other benefits, such as enhanced posterior chain, stable movements and improved sports performance.

4) Bear Crawl

The Bear crawl is an incredible and challenging exercise that can help women get a stronger upper core. There are different variations of the bear crawl you can include in your workout routines, such as reverse bear crawl, lateral bear crawl and multi-directional bear crawl.

The movement of this exercise engages the obliques, abdominal muscles and back muscles to stabilise the body during exercise. It greatly challenges the body, as both the lower and upper body move during the exercise.

5) Inchworm

Besides helping women get a stronger core, the inchworm provides a plethora of other benefits.

The Inchworm is a versatile exercise that acts as both strength training and active stretching for the body. Primarily being a core exercise, it also works on your legs, back, chest, shoulders and arms. Better core strength can also help in enhancing the balance of the body along with working on your posture.

The inchworm can stretch your calves and hamstrings while simultaneously strengthening the muscles of your chest, back, shoulders and core.

6) Leg Lifts

Leg lift is an effective exercise for a strong upper core along with toning the legs and abdominal muscles. This exercise can help in targeting the muscles that are often neglected and increasing the range of motion. Additionally, leg lifts can also help in enhancing muscle endurance and preparing for advanced exercises.

Shedding weight from the abdomen and legs is also one of the major benefits of leg lifts. Women should include this exercise in their routine to get stronger core and leg muscles.

7) Kettlebell Bridge Pullover

The kettlebell bridge pullover allows for better coordination between the abdominals, glutes and hamstrings. This exercise can help in building a stronger upper core along with strengthening the entire body. The added weight in the movement can provide a greater challenge as well as a reward.

Bottom Line

Incorporating the aforementioned exercises into your workout can help you get a strong upper core and provide several other benefits.

These include strengthened muscles, better stability, enhanced coordination toned body and improved flexibility. These exercises can also help you prepare for more advanced and compound exercises.

Overall, a stronger upper core is beneficial for everyone regardless of their gender and agem as it helps with everyday functional movement and body stability.

