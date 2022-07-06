5 Best Stretches Men Can Do for Their Traps

Traps are a crucial aspect of the shoulder girdle. Traps tend to play an important role in the stabilisation of the arms, extension of the neck and rotation of the shoulder blades. Overall, trapezius muscles are responsible for a lot of work, so they're a place where a lot of tension and stress builds up.

Even regular gym goers and bodybuilders tend to have sculpted and curved necks, as they effectively engage and work on their trapezius.

Tightness in the trap muscle can negatively impact functional movements, such as sitting and playing sports. That's why it's important to regularly ease and loosen the trap muscles with little work on the upper back, shoulders and neck.

Best Stretches Men Can Do for Their Traps

Here's a look at five best stretches men can do for their traps:

1) Shoulder Blade Squeeze

Besides bodybuilders, everyone needs to have strong and stable traps for everyday functional movement.

Strong traps are important for everyday functional movement, and shoulder blade squeezes are one of the simplest ways to do that. This exercise helps to effectively stretch your traps and strengthen them for everyday movements.

How to do it?

Start off by standing with a good posture.

Steadily squeeze both the shoulder blades simultaneously, and hold for a couple of seconds.

Release the shoulder blades into a relaxed position.

Repeat.

You can also do this exercise with a resistance band or cables for an added challenge.

2) Shoulder Shrug

Shoulder shrugs are one of the most effective trap stretches that can allow your trapezius to become strong. This exercise can be easily implemented in your workout routine.

Shoulder shrugs can also help in activating the muscles of your traps. You can also grab weights in your hands for an added challenge.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in a straight posture.

Try to lift your shoulders towards your ears. Hold your shoulders in the position for a couple of seconds.

Release the shoulders back to the initial position.

Repeat.

3) Wide-Leg Forward Fold

Men can perform a wide leg forward fold to stretch their traps. This exercise can help ease and lengthen the traps.

Besides working on the traps, this exercise can also help strengthen the upper back and decompress the spine. Overall, a wide leg forward fold can help in enhancing the posterior chain and ease the tension from the neck muscles.

How to do it?

Start in a standing position with your feet parallel to each other at a good distance.

While keeping your hands on your hips, slowly start bending your upper body. Keep your feet flat on the ground. If your body feels unsteady in this position, you can slightly bend your knees, or keep your hands on the ground.

After completing the forward bend, interlace both hands behind your back. Tuck the shoulder blades inwards, and release them by bringing your hands to the ground.

4) Upright Row

The upright row is an effective and popular exercise men can do to stretch their traps.

Like the other stretches, this exercise can also help in building the strength of the trapezius. You can include the upright row before and after the trap workout to warm up and avoid straining the muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated posture.

Clench your fists, and while bending your elbows, pull them as high as you can. Keep your hands sticking close to your body. Hold your hands in that position for a couple of seconds.

Release your body back to the centre position, with your fists still clenched.

Repeat.

5) Cobra Pose

Cobra pose is a yoga exercise men can do to stretch their traps and relieve the tension of their lower neck. Besides stretching the traps, the cobra pose can also help in strengthening the upper body and enhancing the flexibility of the spine. Additionally, that can help prevent any issues with the trapezius.

How to do it?

Lie on the ground in a face-front manner, with your feet sticking to the ground and hands beside your shoulders.

Gently lift your head and upper torso while straightening your arms, without jutting your chin out.

Hold on to the position for a few moments.

Bring your body to the centre position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

A healthy trap is not only for bodybuilders or athletes. Adults and especially pregnant women can benefit from strong traps to overcome any balancing challenges.

Traps are important for everyday activities, such as lifting or picking any object from the floor. You can strain or tear the traps by lifting more weights than your ability or forcing the resistance in the opposite direction, although that does not happen very often.

The aforementioned exercises can help men properly work and stretch their traps, which can help prevent injury and enhance functional movement.

