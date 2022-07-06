What Is Anna Kaiser’s Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain a Strong Core?

Anna Kaiser is a fitness professional and entrepreneur who has been responsible for transforming several bold names in Hollywood, including Shakira, Karlie Kloss, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more.

Kaiser has built an amazing fitness empire in various American cities, such as New York and the Hamptons. She is known to be one of the most influential people in health and fitness.

A mother of two, Kaiser has one of the fittest bodies with a sculpted core. She has also developed a workout programme, especially for working moms. It's a one-hour perfect circuit that helps train the complete body and includes strength training, cardio and flexibility exercises.

Let's look at the workout routine of this celebrity trainer who has been able to maintain a strong core despite having a busy life.

Anna Kaiser’s Workout Routine for Strong Core

Anna Kaiser leads a super active lifestyle that has helped her maintain a strong core. The fitness trainer works out six days a week, sometimes up to four hours a day.

She loves to work out first thing in the morning and later works out with her private clients. She's very passionate about fitness and believes in giving proper guidance to her clients. Along with her workout regime, Kaiser is also conscious of the food she eats and believes in the philosophy of conscious eating.

Kaiser founded the AKT workout programme and Anna Kaiser studios to share her passion for fitness with others. Her signature workouts include stretching and strengthening exercises, interval training and dance. That makes the workout super exciting and fun to do. Kaiser believes that making fitness fun is extremely important for staying motivated and consistent.

The core workout is a crucial part of her full-body workout routine, and that's how she maintains a strong core. She says that strong abs are more than just about aesthetics. The core is responsible for providing power to the complete body, and it acts as the driving force behind our daily functional movement. Besides abdominals, the core region also includes muscles of the side body, pelvic floor, back and hip muscles.

The AKT workout includes a combination of toning exercises, high intensity interval training, circuits and dance cardio. The dance workout includes strength training and choreographed interval mixes that can help build endurance and muscle.

The toning exercises focus on the isometric exercises that work and engage every muscle. The circuit exercises emphasise the plyometric complete body workouts, such as squats and burpees, along with the weighted strength exercises.

Anna Kaiser maintains her strong core through different workout circuits. She follows the same workout programme for three weeks so that her body can master the moves before she moves on to other programmes to keep her body guessing.

Kaiser's core workout typically includes exercises such as crunches, oblique twists, kick step lunges, sphinx, flutter kicks, half plank push-ups, isolated glute exercises and more. These exercises engage every muscle in the core and help in toning the core region. They also leave her with sculpted and defined abs.

To get a sculpted core like Kaiser, you need to incorporate a proper regimen of workouts and a nutritional diet. She eats clean food filled with nutrients throughout the day along with drinking at least three liters of water every day. Kaiser prepares her protein intake in advance and makes sure to consume a good amount of protein throughout the week.

Workout Tips of Anna Kaiser

Here are some of the workout tips given of Anna Kaiser:

Patience is a crucial aspect of fitness. People should not expect drastic results from their workout routine and should give it at least three months. Developing a proper routine or exercise habit helps in ensuring that results happen regularly.

Kaiser believes that while it's necessary to schedule your exercise one week in advance, you should not beat yourself up if you're not always able to follow through. It'sstill better if you are able to exercise three to four times a week.

Bottom Line

Anna Kaiser maintains a strong core by following a challenging workout routine consisting of a different circuit along with having a diet filled with nutrients. She says that keeping the fitness regime fun is important, as it helps in ensuring that you show up regularly.

Kaiser has also developed a workout routine for busy people that includes all the necessary components of fitness, including flexibility, cardio and strength.

