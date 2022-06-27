7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core Like Beyonce

Beyonce has been one of the most influential icons of all time. She's an American singer who rose to fame in the late 1990s. Her concerts always seem so poised and effortless, but Beyonce knows it takes an incredible amount of hard work.

Even at the age of 40, she has been in the best shape of her life through a workout regimen involving weightlifting, calisthenics and interval training along with a clean diet. She has also said that a lot of effort goes into maintaining her body and shape.

Her trainer, Marco Borges, has said that the workout routine of Beyonce is carefully crafted to build endurance and strength along with shaping her body.

On that note, here's a look at the best dumbbell exercises that can help you in getting a strong core like her.

Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core Like Beyonce

Here's a look at the seven best dumbbell exercises to get a strong core like Beyonce's:

1) Dumbbell Crunches

This is an excellent dumbbell exercise that can help you strengthen your core muscles. It targets the various muscles of the core region, including obliques, abdominal muscles and lower back. Dumbbell crunches are just a variation of crunches, where you integrate weight to increase their effectiveness.

These crunches are one of the most dynamic exercises that can help in strength training of the upper body and provide for better back stability. This exercise can help you get a strong core like Beyonce, as it can make your body agile by building endurance and strength along with toning your core.

2) Dumbbell Side Bend

This is one of the most versatile dumbbell exercises to get a strong core like Beyonce's. The major benefit of the dumbbell side bend is that it can help in building the strength of your sides by working on your obliques. It can also help in working on your functional mobility and spine flexibility.

This exercise can help you cinch your waist and gain a curvaceous body. It can help tighten your abs wall and give a more defined look to your mid-section.

3) Renegade Row

This is a full-body workout that can enable you to activate the muscles of your core, back and arm. It's an effective exercise to get a strong core like Beyonce's by building the stability of the body and improving its balance.

The Renegade row also offers a wide range of other benefits, such as improved metabolic movement and unilateral strength of the body. It can stimulate the core muscles and help in the rotational forces of the hips and the spine.

4) Dumbbell Swing

The Dumbbell Swing tends to be a dynamic exercise that works on the core muscles, glutes and thighs. This swing can help in building lower body strength and enhancing the stability of the body. Additionally, this exercise can provide a great cardio boost.

A dumbbell swing can not only help you get a strong core like Beyonce's but can also enable you to stay toned like her by burning a lot of calories.

5) Dumbbell Rowboat

Besides getting a strong core, this dumbbell exercise can help you in preparing for other advanced weightlifting exercises. A Dumbbell Rowboat can help you in enhancing your posture by strengthening your back so that you do not slouch.

This exercise can also help in working on your arm muscles and improving your grip strength. That will assist you in movements, such as bench pressing, deadlifts and squats. Additionally, a Dumbbell Rowboat can aid in building stronger back muscles that can drastically enhance your lifting routine.

6) Dumbbell Woodchop

This dumbbell exercise can help you gain a strong core like Beyonce's by enhancing the flexibility of your spine and stability of several muscles. Dumbbell wood chops work on both the lower and upper body. The movement of this exercise can also work on the posture and balance of the exerciser.

It's a functional core exercise that can help with everyday movements, such as lifting luggage.

7) Dumbbell Crossover Punch

This dumbbell exercise can help in sculpting and toning the entire body. It works on your triceps, lat, shoulders and core. The Dumbbell Crossover Punch can enable you to get a strong core like Beyonce's along with enhancing your agility and strength.

You should include this exercise in your workout regime to build your overall strength in the upper body and stability of the core.

Bottom Line

Beyonce has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world because of her stage skills and sculpted body.

The aforementioned exercises can help you in gaining a strong core like Beyonce's, along with providing a wide range of benefits. These dumbbell exercises can also help you sculpt your body, improve your posture, build greater stability and enhance balance.

To get a body like this international icon's, you need to work hard and stay consistent. According to Marco Borges, Beyonce also takes great care of what she eats to maintain her figure. So, grab those dumbbells, and get going.

