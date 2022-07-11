7 Best Exercises for Men to Get a Toned Body

A toned body is definitely attractive for both men and women. It exudes strength and health, which will not only make you look more attractive but also feel better.

Getting a toned body usually involves two aspects - shedding fat and building muscles. Doing cardio exercises, performing resistance training exercises and having a clean diet can help you get a toned body.

Best Exercises to Get a Toned Body

There are many exercises men can do to get a toned body, but we have curated a list of the seven best ones:

1) Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift

The Barbell Romanian deadlift is a dynamic exercise that can help men get a toned body by activating and strengthening the major muscle group of the body. If this exercise is done correctly, it can work and tone the lower body and core region simultaneously.

The Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift can also help support everyday movements, such as walking, sprinting, climbing and jumping, along while reducing the probability of lower back injuries.

2) Barbell Back Squats

Incorporating barbell back squats into the workout regime can provide several benefits, including toning the major muscle group of the body. This exercise can help men tone and strengthen their leg muscles along with improving their mobility.

This exercise can also help in crushing the high number of calories needed to aid in shedding body weight and get a toned body.

Additionally, the barbell back squats can enhance the coordination of the body along with boosting general sports performance.

3) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are exercises that can help men get a toned body by burning a high number of calories. It's convenient for people with busy schedules and can be easily added to their workout regime. This exercise also helps in increasing metabolism, which helps burn calories even a few hours after workout.

Kettlebell swings tend to be a full body workout that effectively trains the lower body, core and upper body. That allows for a stronger posterior chain along with improved overall cardio fitness.

4) Pull-ups

Incorporating pull-ups into their training regime can help men get a toned body by working on the back, shoulders and arm muscles. It's an effective exercise that also helps in strengthening the upper body along with enhancing the grip strength. Stronger grip strength allows you to lift heavier weights and perform advanced exercises.

Pull-ups will constantly challenge your muscles, which help in boosting overall body fitness. There are different variations of pull-ups that can be added to the workout regime, depending on the muscles you want to target. Furthermore, studies have also shown that such strength training exercises can help promote bone development and improve cardiorespiratory fitness.

5) Dumbbell Incline Curl

The dumbbell incline curl is a comprehensive exercise that targets the different muscles of the arms, such as the elbow flexor and biceps brachii. It can also help men get a toned body by sculpting and shaping their arms.

Dumbbell incline curls help you get stronger and bigger biceps if you follow the right routine and have some patience. However, this is a more advanced exercise that requires a certain amount of arm strength.

6) Barbell Hip Thrust

The barbell hip thrust is an effective weight exercise that can help men get a toned body by training the muscles of the lower body. This is a great exercise that targets and activates the muscles of the glutes, along with the lower body.

Barbell hip thrusts also provide for greater stabilisation of the body along with hip mobility. That allows for easier lower body movements, such as climbing, sitting and walking. Additionally, this exercise helps correct the postural problems of the body and optimise hip extension.

7) Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press can help men get a toned body by effectively working on the upper torso.

This exercise allows for a complete range of motion and target the chest and arms simultaneously. It also promotes better muscle symmetry in the body, along with muscle gains in the chest and arms. Therefore, men should incorporate the dumbbell bench press in their workout to get a toned body.

Bottom Line

While regular cardio exercises help burn a decent amount of calories, strength training helps in getting a sculpted look. The aforementioned exercises can aid men target a lot of muscles simultaneously, allowing for high calorie burning and building muscle mass.

Proper muscle recovery and clean eating along with regular strength training can help you achieve a toned body.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you prefer? Cardio exercises Strength training 0 votes so far