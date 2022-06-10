5 Effective Cardio Workouts That You Must Try to Lose Weight

Quite a few people find cardio workouts intimidating—but it doesn't have to be so. Several fun cardio exercises are effective in weight loss and should be included in the workout.

In layman's terms, the term "cardio" is often described by experts as an exercise that helps in escalating and maintaining the body's heart rate. A simple cardio workout can go a long way in burning calories and losing weight.

Losing weight is one of the wonderful derivatives of cardio workouts, but it reaps many other benefits that help maintain the body's overall health. Cardio workouts improve heart health, which helps in decreasing the risk associated with heart disease and other similar conditions. Cardio is also associated with releasing endorphins in the body that are vital for balancing mood and improving mental health. It also helps build immunity that reduces the risks of bacterial infection and enhances blood circulation, which keeps toxins at bay.

So here are a few cardio workouts you should try if you are trying to lose weight.

Cardio Workout for Losing Weight

1) Cycling

Cycling is an excellent option for cardio workouts as it is a highly adaptable form of exercise. It counts as both indoor and outdoor activity according to your mood and comfort. Also, the intensity of the workout can be adjusted as low or high.

According to reports, cycling helps burn around 500 calories in a 45-minute session. So, it can certainly provide a good calorie deficit for losing weight. Adapting cycling in everyday life will help you strengthen leg muscles and enhance heart health besides weight loss.

2) Skipping or Rope Jumping

Rope jumping is an inclusive form of cardio training effective in losing weight. They burn a high amount of calories for a short period. Skipping tends to be a moderate impact workout that also enhances heart health, strengthens leg muscles, and builds bone density in your body.

The intensity of rope jumping can also be adjusted according to your convenience. They are also travel-friendly and can be taken anywhere. Furthermore, skipping is a fun way to break the monotony of your workout routine.

3) Running

You might hate running, but it is the simplest cardio exercise that helps burn those calories and effectively lose weight. Running helps in elevating the heart rate for a prolonged time and is a great form of cardio workout. It does not require special equipment and can be done anytime, even when traveling.

Running is also a high-impact cardio workout that is often overused. Hence, you should undertake certain precautions because high impact and stress on the body might lead to injuries. For instance, starting with the warm-up and wearing the appropriate shoes for running.

4) Swimming

Swimming can be considered an efficient way to lose weight that not only expands the cardiovascular ability of the body but is also joint-friendly. It tends to provide a complete body workout as you work against gravity to stay afloat. In addition, swimming compels your lungs to work accordingly, boosting your stamina and building muscle tissue.

Full body workout, weight loss, improvement in stamina, and muscle-building—are just some of the reasons you should include swimming in your workout. A fifteen to twenty-minute swim regularly tends to be effective, which can be later increased in duration.

5) High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT has become increasingly mainstream over the last few years due to its adaptability to different workout routines. It follows the mechanism of the quick, intense workout trailed by short rest periods. HIIT is one of the most appropriate choices of cardio workouts for losing weight because it is time-efficient and gives your body a hard workout. Thus, it will also help you lose weight in less time than the other workouts.

HIIT drastically improves your cardiovascular health and compels you to exert maximum effort. That's why it is suggested to include HIIT in your workout regime.

Takeaway

If you want to burn those extra calories and lose weight, it is essential to understand the role played by cardio exercises in the weight loss formula. These exercises will provide a multitude of benefits and are easily enjoyable.

Few of the cardio workouts mentioned above, such as rope jumping, running, cycling, and swimming, are cost-effective and time-efficient but can also be modified according to your needs and capacity. Besides helping in weight loss, these workouts will help tone muscles and strengthen the body.

Now that you understand a bit more about cardio exercise and its mechanism, do not hesitate to try it out.

