Fact Check: Is Pilates Better than Yoga for Weight Loss?

Do you want to lose weight but are confused about the kind of workout you should go for? Well, many people are stuck with the same dilemma of choosing between Pilates and yoga for weight loss.

Both yoga and Pilates have significantly evolved in the last decade due to the innumerable health benefits they provide. Both workouts emphasise the greater connection of the mind with the body, along with greater flexibility and control of the body.

Both these low-impact workouts tend to also focus on greater awareness of the body and better mental well-being. These similarities often confuse people about choosing between the two workouts to lose weight.

However, this article will help you with a better understanding of both workouts along with helping you make a decision between Pilates and yoga for weight loss.

Difference between Pilates and Yoga

Yoga can be considered a better workout for cardiovascular health, as some of the faster versions of yoga help in elevating the heart rate and maintaining blood pressure. That leads to a better flow of blood throughout the body and lesser strain on the heart. Therefore, yoga can lead to better heart health and reduce the risks associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Yoga and Pilates both help in improving body balance. Yoga often includes various balancing exercises, such as tree pose and child pose, which allow for a better balance of the entire body. Therefore, yoga can be considered a more effective form of workout for better body balance.

Pilates, meanwhile, is more about strengthening the muscles through repetitive forms of workout. The strengthened muscles through Pilates provide greater stability and control in the body. So, Pilates is better than yoga for strengthening muscles and building stability in the body.

Similarities between Pilates and Yoga

The major similarity between Pilates and yoga is that they are both low-impact exercises that tend to emphasise better body awareness along with mind and body connection. Yoga and Pilates are both beneficial for building strength and flexibility in the body.

Studies have shown that people who practice yoga regularly have better flexibility and muscle strength. Meanwhile, people who practice Pilates regularly have enhanced torso flexibility and muscle strength.

Pilates can be considered a slightly better workout for enhancing core strength, as it uses external stimuli, for instance, reformers. On the contrary, yoga can be considered a slightly better workout for enhancing flexibility, as the poses and asanas are all about stretching muscles.

Pilates or Yoga: Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Yoga and Pilates workouts help you develop a well-rounded routine that aid in weight loss. These workouts challenge and move your body in a unique and different manner, which helps in shedding those few extra kilos.

However, few studies have shown that yoga is a better option than Pilates for weight loss. Pilates places greater focus on toning the muscles and enhancing posture rather than losing fat.

Meanwhile, a few yoga poses can target those few extra kilos you are trying to lose. However, there are several varieties of yoga you have to choose from, including aerobic, hatha and hot yoga, among others.

Nevertheless, both yoga and Pilates are effective for weight loss if they are followed religiously, coupled with a balanced diet.

Both workouts can be a great addition to your workout routine. Besides helping you with weight loss, both yoga and Pilates can provide other benefits, such as toning your body, strengthening the muscles, enhancing flexibility, improving well-being and boosting core stability.

Yoga can help you with better mental well-being, and improved flexibility and balance. Pilates, meanwhile, might be better for greater core strength, improved posture, and recovery from injury.

Both these workouts tend to be complementary and offer benefits to both the mind and body. The best workout amongst the two is the one you enjoy doing regularly and matches your fitness goals.

Final Verdict

Eventually, it all boils down to your personal preference. Both yoga and Pilates are suitable for different body types. If you're more inclined towards strength training, you might like Pilates better than yoga. However, if you're more inclined towards fluid and full body motion, you might like yoga better than Pilates.

It's important you try both forms of workouts and figure out which one you like better. Opt for the workout you enjoy rather than getting stuck with the smallest of details. That will help ensure consistency in your workout routine.

