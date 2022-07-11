7 Best Treadmill Exercises Using High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Treadmill running can get boring and monotonous, but that does not mean you steer clear of it. The treadmill can be put to better use apart from conventional running.

Treadmill exercises using high intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you liven your entire workout and provide significant boosts to your overall fitness. With the following exercises, you'll be more focused on intense workouts alternating into short bursts.

The treadmill exercises using HIIT are time efficient ones that help in building better endurance and burning a decent amount of calories.

Treadmill Exercises Using High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Here's a look at the seven best treadmill exercises using high intensity interval training (HIIT), which can provide you with various benefits:

1) Reverse Mountain Climbers

This variation of the mountain climber can help in sculpting your backside by placing greater emphasis on kicking the legs backward. Therefore, reverse mountain climbers tend to do great treadmill exercises using high interval training.

How to do it?

Adjust the speed of the treadmill to around 2 mph, and assume the plank position behind the treadmill while facing away from it. Position your hands on the ground while keeping your feet on the side of the treadmill base.

Start the exercise by bringing your feet on the treadmill. Push one knee towards the chest while the other one extends backwards. Swiftly swap legs.

2) Treadmill Crab Walk

The treadmill crab walk can also be considered an effective treadmill exercise using high intensity interval training. This exercise can crazily work on your glutes, triceps, core and hamstring.

How to do it?

Adjust the speed of the treadmill to approximately 2 mph, and assume the crab position behind the treadmill. Position your hands on the side of the treadmill while your back is facing the ground.

With feet flat on the floor and hips elevated, keep your hands on the treadmill belt. Walk forward with your hands.

3) Side Shuffles

This treadmill exercise tends to be an effective HIIT workout that works on both the outer and inner thighs. Side shuffles also help in toning the legs and burn a high number of calories.

How to do it?

Position yourself sideways on the treadmill with slightly bent knees. Keep the speed of the treadmill to about 5 mph. Swiftly and gently perform the side shuffles while making sure to land on your feet softly. Swap sides, and repeat.

4) Alternating Sumo Squats

This treadmill exercise using HIIT is a great calorie crusher that can also help in strengthening and toning your body.

How to do it?

Adjust the speed of the treadmill to about 0.5 mph, and start moving forward. As you move in front with your right foot, position both your hands on the left railing.

Place your feet slightly turned outwards, and come into the deep squat position. Push through your heels, and centre back to the standing position. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Backward High Knees

Many celebrity trainers such as Anna Kaiser swear by this treadmill exercise using high intensity interval training (HIIT). Backward high knees on the treadmill can burn a high number of calories along with toning the lower body. Therefore, you should include this exercise in your workout routine.

How to do it?

Adjust the speed of the treadmill to approximately 3 mph, and place yourself in the straddle position on the band while your back faces the monitor.

Position your hands one on each handle. Push onto your palms while extending your arms as you bring your right knee to hip height. Hop onto the treadmill band with the other foot while bending your arms. Swap sides, and repeat.

6) Walking Plank

Walking the plank is an efficient treadmill workout for high intensity interval training. It forces the stabilisers to work hard and effectively. This exercise also works and targets your shoulders.

How to do it?

Keep the treadmill at about a speed of 2 mph. Assume the plank position behind the treadmill while placing your hands on the side of the treadmill base. While maintaining the body's elongated posture, bring your hand to the treadmill band. Walk forward with your hands.

7) Walking Lunges

Walking lunges on the treadmill is a good HIIT exercise that helps remove the general obstacles found on the gym floor and get a great leg-burning workout.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the treadmill at speed, according to your fitness level. Place your hands at chest level. Step forward with your left leg, and bring your body towards the floor till your right knee is angled at 90 degrees.

Stand up, and bring your right leg forward, and repeat the above steps. Repeat the same movement on the other side.

