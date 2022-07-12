7 Best Exercises Everyone Should Do for a Healthy Heart

Conditioning your heart is one of the best steps you can take for a healthy lifestyle. One way you can take for a healthy heart is a nutritional diet and staying physically active. That's why incorporating exercise for a healthy heart is key for overall body fitness.

Not only will these exercises help in maintaining a healthy heart, but they will also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by controlling symptoms like blood pressure and stress levels.

Best Exercises for the Healthy Heart

We have curated a list of the seven best and most effective exercises you can do to get a healthy heart:

1) High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High intensity interval training, popularly referred to as HIIT, can be considered an incredible way to help maintain a healthy heart.

It's based on a programme of short bursts of high intensity exercise immediately followed by active recovery time. For example, running at full speed for a minute followed by active walking, and repeat.

It's one of the most efficient ways to provide a proper workout in a short period of time. Increasing and reducing the pulse rate can actively help in burning calories along with improving heart functions.

2) Cycling

Cycling has been shown to have a positive impact on both heart health and mental wellness.

Incorporating cycling into your regular lifestyle can help in reducing the risks associated with heart disease. The leg muscles used for cycling help in elevating the heart rate, which reduces the pressure of the arteries for blood flow. Therefore, cycling helps in maintaining a healthy heart by keeping the blood flow in check.

Moreover, you can make a little adventure out of it along with making it more interesting, avoiding the boredom of the same workout every day.

3) Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that can not only fill your lazy summer afternoons but also help enhance your overall aerobic fitness. This full body workout can not only strengthen your mind but also strengthen your body.

Swimming is a low impact exercise that not only places high strain or pressure on your joints. So it's one of the best aerobic exercises that can help you boost your heart health. Moreover, it's fun and can take you out of the monotony of daily workouts.

4) Rope Jumping

Rope jumping is a versatile exercise that can be done anywhere and can help you maintain a healthy heart. It's a great exercise that can help in crushing calories and enhancing the cardiovascular system.

This cardio exercise can help in increasing the heart rate and significantly reduce the risks associated with heart disease. Additionally, rope jumping can also help in increasing stamina and getting rid of fatigue, if done regularly.

5) Dancing

Dancing is a decent and fun approach that can help in maintaining heart health. It's a versatile approach to your workout that can be done anywhere if you have some space and good music. It can also be planned with Zumba classes or aerobic workout tapes of trainers, such as Jane Fonda.

The intensity of the dancing can also be increased and decreased, according to your ability. You can benefit by adding dancing to your lifestyle for a healthy heart.

6) Elliptical Exercise

Elliptical exercise is one of the quickest ways of developing aerobic fitness. This exercise targets and works on both the lower and upper body. The leg and arm movement of the exercise allows for a smoother flow of blood throughout the body. Therefore, elliptical machines are effective in maintaining a healthy heart.

7) Squats

Bodyweight exercises, such as squats and push-ups, can help build muscles in the body along with supporting heart health. Exercises such as squats can help you train your body efficiently and burn a decent amount of fat.

Squats tend to be good for both bone and heart health. Moreover, bodyweight exercises can help in toning the targeted muscles and building strength in the body.

Bottom Line

A healthy heart forms the foundation for overall body fitness. There are certainly other options, such as walking and yoga, that can help in boosting heart health.

Whatever option you choose to incorporate in your lifestyle, be it swimming, dancing or HIIT, remember that staying active and exercising regularly is key for heart health. You can also consult a fitness professional to develop a proper routine.

