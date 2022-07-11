What Are Jane Fonda’s Favorite Aerobic Exercises That Help Her Stay Fit?

Jane Fonda is a former fashion model and actress who has been a fitness icon to millions of people. She has built an impressive career as a long-time political activist and actress with Oscars to her name. Fonda released a VHS tape back in the 1980s called 'Jane Fonda's Workout'. This VHS tape has been one of the most popular tapes of all time and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

The 80-year-old actress has been popular for her strong arms, svelte legs, and impeccable posture.

Jane Fonda’s Workout Routine

In an interview, Jane Fonda mentioned that the 1980s gyms were mostly dominated by men, which led her to make quality workout videos for women so that they can efficiently exercise from the privacy of their homes. This workout video helps in toning and strengthening the whole body along with improving posture and coordination.

The ideal workout according to this fitness icon tends to be stretching, aerobics, and resistance exercises. Each of these exercises should be done at least three times a week for half an hour. Additionally, Fonda also believes in having fresh foods and minimizing sugar in one's diet.

Jane Fonda mentions that aerobic exercises are important for every age. As we get older, our brains tend to shrink, especially the part that is responsible for planning and decision making. We can minimize this shrink with aerobic exercises and by staying active. Also, aerobic exercises will help in getting rid of fat from all over the body, even the ones that are deep inside the muscles.

Jane Fonda also mentions that while she cannot do high intensity aerobic exercises like she used to, she finds different ways to stay active and move her body. Fonda started with slow Zumba to move her body and stay fit. Though she cannot jump up and down or make intense dance moves, she shuffles along and swings her body effectively. She considers it more about the state of mind rather than the age factor.

The aerobic exercises that Jane Fonda swears by are fast walking, Zumba, hiking, and exercises with resistance bands. She also recommends elliptical machines for aerobic exercises.

Even today, aerobic exercises such as fast walking and exercises with resistance bands are an important part of Jane Fonda's workout routine. However, she does not like walking around the same neighborhood every day. Fonda likes being outdoors in nature and going on hiking trails for a change of scenery. She advises others to take walking as a challenge and go on various sports such as snowshoeing, adventurous hiking trails, and skiing.

According to the fitness icon, you can make aerobic exercises as tough and as easy as you want to. This has helped the actress stay fit and in shape throughout her life.

Additionally, Fonda swears by stretching the muscles on a daily basis. This helps to ensure that your muscles are not cramped up or stiff. Incorporating a simple stretch routine and a few yoga poses can do wonders for your body.

Jane Fonda has also adjusted her workout routine so that it stays age appropriate. She keeps her body active with walks, slow Zumba workouts, stretching, and yoga poses. She cannot exercise intensively because of old age but staying active is crucial. Staying active helps in strengthening the muscles and working on the mobility of the body.

To stay fit, Fonda advises people to make long-term lifestyle changes rather than focusing on short term impact or changes. People should shift their entire lifestyle according to their health such as building an appropriate workout routine, having a nutritious diet, proper rest for the body, challenging their mind, and indulging in a small piece of chocolate every once in a while.

Bottom Line

Jane Fonda is one of the most beautiful actresses and fitness icons of all time. She believes in cultivating relationships that are meaningful. The Hollywood actress absolutely loves aerobic exercises and considers keeping the body active as a means of staying fit.

Additionally, she suggests that meditation on a daily basis will help people stay grounded and calm in their everyday endeavors. She herself meditates for approximately 40 minutes every day to stay fit and effectively train her mind.

