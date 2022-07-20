6 Exercises and Diet Tips to Stay as Fit as Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shot into the limelight when she played the character of Rachel Zane in the series ‘Suits’. She gave up her acting career, married into the British royal family, stepped down as a member of the royal family along with Prince Harry, made the move back to her home country, gave explosive interviews, became the mother of two children, and the list goes on. With so much happening, she has been consistent in finding the time to exercise and stay fit.

Here are some of the diet and exercise tips that Meghan follows to stay fit.

Meghan Markle's Exercise and Diet Tips to Stay Fit

1. Yoga

Meghan Markle started doing yoga at the young age of seven as her mother is a yoga instructor. She absolutely loves yoga and it forms the base of her workout routine. Meghan has stated that yoga has numerous benefits such as better sleep quality, slim body look, muscular flexibility, good mental focus, lessened anxiety, and a more relaxed and happier state of mind.

In an interview, Markle mentioned that practicing yoga has in a way been in her blood. She believes yoga helps maintain a toned body and reduce the post-pregnancy weight gain and depression. Yoga leaves her with greater mental clarity. She can even do advanced yoga poses easily, which helps her to stay limber and loose amidst the chaos of busy life.

2. Full-Body Workouts

The former actress absolutely loved running that not only provided her with physical health benefits but also helped uplift her mood. However, with her royal marriage and greater responsibilities, she has not been able to run as much as she earlier did.

Apart from yoga and running, Meghan Markle also used to work with personal trainer Craig McNamee for full-body workouts for toning up the entire body. Her full-body workout would focus on working the glutes, legs, and abs. McNamee mentioned in an interview that great emphasis was placed on making the workout sessions dynamic with a wide range of variety and not too repetitive.

3. Clean Eating

Meghan Markle considers herself a foodie and does not believe in fad diets for weight loss. She tries to eat wholesome and nutritive foods with lots of vegetables and avoids those foods that make her feel lethargic. Markle tries to eat vegan food and cut back on meat for better health.

However, not to feel missing out, Meghan indulges in her favorites during the weekends. She believes that depriving yourself of the food that you love will lead to more cravingsl therefore it is essential to find a proper balance. She loves some pasta, Mac and cheese, and French fries during the weekends.

Therefore, one of the diet tips that you can follow to stay as fit as Meghan Markle is to eat clean throughout the week and treat yourself over the weekend.

4. Green Juices

Meghan Markle avoids drinks such as coffee and thinks they do more harm than any good. Instead, Markle prefers natural sources of energy such as green juices over caffeine. They are jam-packed with nutrients and act as a good source of energy. In the mornings, the actress prefers lukewarm water with lemon.

Meghan Markle enjoys a good glass of wine every now and then. She believes one should do the things that they enjoy but always in moderation.

5. Healthy Snacking

Meghan Markle is fond of cooking and often tries to explore healthy alternatives to the things that she likes. For snacks between meals, the former actress prefers healthier options such as kale chips or fruits, including watermelon and apples.

Healthy snacking helps in ensuring that you do not increase the calorie count with small snacks.

6. Self-Motivation

Meghan Markle considers self-motivation as half of the battle to stay fit and healthy. Meghan has said that when she cannot go to the gym, she work outs with DVDs and fitness videos. There are various factors that drive Markle to go to the gym or step on the yoga mat, including health, mental well-being, and the overall benefits and feeling of accomplishment the workout.

Like every other person, Meghan Markle also dreads working out sometimes; however, she reminds herself about how the workout makes her feel, which motivates her not to skip it.

So, if you want to stay fit and healthy as Meghan Markle, it is important to motivate yourself to be consistent and not skip workouts.

Bottom Line

Meghan Markle's toned body and glowing skin might appear effortless, but that is far from the truth. It is a perfect amalgamation of a healthy diet and workout routine with proper consistency.

Markle believes that eating healthy, staying fit, and being active also lead to a glowing skin. You can also incorporate some of Meghan's choices to improve your overall fitness in a fun and sustainable way.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you think about Meghan Markle workout and diet routine? Easy Hard 0 votes so far