Millie Bobby Brown Exercise and Diet That Helps Her Stay Fit and Healthy

Millie Bobby Brown gained worldwide popularity with her role of ’Eleven' in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

The British actress is also one of the youngest actresses to be featured on the Time list of most influential people and was selected as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Apart from Stranger Things, Brown has also starred in other music videos and movies, such as Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Brown debuted at a young age and has now grown into a very successful woman, wooing her audience with her sharp features and incredible beauty. So, what does the British actress do to stay fit and healthy?

Brown stays fit and healthy through the amalgamation of a healthy diet and intense workout routine. In a recent YouTube video posted by the actress, she showed the intense workout routine she follows, including yoga, bodyweight exercises and strength training.

On that note, let's learn more about Millie Bobby Brown's exercise routine and diet:

Millie Bobby Brown Exercise Routine

In her YouTube workout videos, Brown talks about her insane exercise routine. The British actress' training circuit is quite diverse, consisting of bodyweight exercises, yoga, strength training, and more. She works out around five to six days a week.

Brown loves the good circuit workout that helps her break a sweat with exercises such as Russian Twists, weighted squats, front raises, chest presses, inclined weighted crunches and hip thrusters. Additionally, the Stranger Things actress also includes intense bodyweight exercises, such as plank hops, jumping jacks, squat walks, planks, crunches, and more. She maintains the intensity of her workouts with high reps and little rest in between sets.

Millie Bobby Brown also includes a good amount of strength training with barbells and dumbbells to stay fit and healthy. These exercises help in strengthening and growing her muscles.

Apart from her strong and intense training circuit, Brown also has a keen interest in yoga and Muay Thai.

Yoga has a lot of benefits for young women who face a lot of pressure. It helps them develop a calmer state of mind along with reducing negative feelings, such as stress and anxiety. Meditation is one of the key yoga practices adopted by Brown for better focus and connection with her mind.

Muay Thai and Jujitsu act as her cardio workout along with strengthening her entire body. That has also helped her nail the jujitsu move for Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown's Diet

Millie Bobby Brown's diet cannot be considered overly restrictive because as she's young, she has a high metabolism rate. A high metabolism rate along with her intensive workout routine helps her manage her calories effectively and stay fit.

However, Brown is conscious of the food she consumes. The British actress tries to incorporate lots of vegetables and fruits into her diet to keep it nutritious. In between meals, she tries to have healthy snacks, such as fruits, to stay healthy and fit. The go-to foods of the actress are Caesar salad, hummus and carrots.

The British actress also incorporates foods rich in protein to ensure the proper development of her body, as she's still a teenager. Protein food helps her with proper muscle development and get taller.

Moreover, Brown ensures to drink a high amount of water every day to remain hydrated. That helps her stay fit and healthy, including getting positive effects on her glowing skin.

Just like every other person, Brown enjoys eating junk food and eating at fast food restaurants. One of her favourite cheat meals is fries, soda and a burger from McDonald's. On the set of Stranger Things, she has also been seen enjoying vanilla and coffee ice cream.

However, Brown eats junk food in moderation and tries to balance that with lighter food later on. That's how the actress treats herself occasionally to fast food by balancing it with lighter meals and a good workout.

Bottom Line

Millie Bobby Brown seems to have taken the entertainment industry by storm. While her diet routine is considerably laid back, her workout routine consists of high-intensity exercises, strength training, yoga and Muay Thai.

Brown certainly works hard to stay fit and healthy. She also tries to include lots of protein along with fruits and vegetables in her diet for her proper growth and body development.

