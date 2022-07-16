How Does Winona Ryder Stay in Such Good Shape? Know Her Favourite Exercises

Winona Ryder has been a beloved Hollywood star for a couple of decades. The actress has played numerous significant roles in movies such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, and more. Currently, she's in talks about playing the role of Joyce Myers in the Netflix show – Stranger Things.

The actress has won several accolades, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Furthermore, Ryder has also starred in campaigns for several well-known brands, such as L’Oreal, H&M and Marc Jacobs, among others.

Winona Ryder has always fascinated fans and onlookers by still maintaining a youthful glow even at the age of 50. It seems like she's ageing backwards. So, what are her secrets to maintaining a good shape and beautiful figure, especially at her age?

How is Winona Ryder in Such Good Shape?

People often tend to think that the secret behind Winona Ryder's good shape and beauty are expensive treatments, long workouts in the gym and crazy smoothies, but that's not true.

However young she may look, Ryder accepted in an interview that it does not take a whole lot of effort to be that way. She puts in very little effort and has embraced agieng as an inevitable process in life.

She, in fact, enjoys ageing, as it has allowed her to become more true to herself and undertake more interesting roles on screen. Ryder's positive attitude towards ageing and life is an unmistakable contributor to her good health and glow.

One of the most favorite icons of the 90s, Ryder credits her lifestyle choices that have enabled her to age gracefully and maintain a good body shape.

She has been blessed with a slender figure since birth, so the actress never gained significant weight, remaining slim throughout her career. In her younger years, she never paid any heed to any workout routine or nutritional diet. However, in the last few years, she has understood the importance of maintaining health and fitness through proper amalgamation of a balanced diet and exercise.

In her 40s, Winona Ryder became more conscious of her fitness and decided to make positive changes to her lifestyle. She incorporated healthy eating and regular workouts to maintain ber body shape and manage her health.

She has also made a few other lifestyle changes to stay in such good shape and boost her overall health. Ryder has completely given up on smoking and once in a while treats herself to her favourite foods and drinks, such as a martini. That keeps her cheerful and adopt a positive outlook on life.

Ryder said in an interview that she does not like botox or any other cosmetic procedure and isn’t planning to get one any time soon. She also said that she tries to surround herself with things she likes, such as scent. That makes her happy and keeps negativity and frustration away.

Winona Ryder's Favourite Exercises

Ryder generally sticks to basic cardio exercises such as running for her workout routine, as she's naturally gifted with a slender figure.

These workout routines, coupled with healthy eating, have helped her maintain her physique. You can even try some of her favourite cardio exercises to keep yourself in good shape and boost your health.

Some of the exercises she likes are:

Running – Running is one of the most efficient cardio exercises that entails various benefitsm such as burning a high number of calories, increasing aerobic fitness, strengthening the body, boosting cardiorespiratory fitness, and so on. It's also one of the most versatile exercises that can be done at any time and anywhere, even when you're travelling. All you need is a pair of good shoes.

Running is one of the basic exercises in Ryder's workout that helps her stay in good shape and maintain her health.

Dancing – Dancing is also one of the cardio exercises you can incorporate into your workout routine to get in good shape like Winona Ryder. Not only will dancing help you get fit by burning calories and trimming fat, but it will also enhance the flexibility and coordination of your body while you have fun.

Bottom Line

Winona Ryder has been one of the most beloved and favourite icons since the 1990s. The secret behind her maintaining a good body shape and health can be credited to her healthy lifestyle choices.

That consists of a regular workout consisting of cardio exercises, healthy eating, abstaining from smoking, cheat meals every now and then and surrounding herself with positivity.

