6 Foods That Can Help Women Get a Clear Skin

While there are different approaches to a nutritious diet for healthy and clear skin, some foods can take your beauty game up a notch. For clear skin, shiny hair and strong nails, you need to make positive changes to your diet.

Incorporating certain types of food into your diet can help you get healthy and have clear skin. These foods have vitamins and can help reduce inflammation, prevent acne breakouts and improve overall skin health.

Foods That Will Help Women to Get a Clear Skin

To get healthy and clear skin, women should try and increase their consumption of the following foods. We have curated a list of the six best foods that can help women get glowing and clear skin:

1) Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are a dynamic source of omega 3, which is also taken as skin supplements.

Consumption of Omega 3 regularly has various well-documented positive effects on health. Incorporating fatty fish into your regular diet can help in better management of skin inflammation issues, such as acne and dermatitis. That enables your skin to grow and become clear, reducing the probability of developing skin cancer.

2) Probiotic Food

Probiotic foods such as kefir and yogurt are key in maintaining good gut health. Lack of probiotic food in the diet and consumption of foods that have added chemical additives and are highly processed can have a negative impact on the digestive system.

It affects the bacterial ratio of the gut and often results in an inflamed gut. An inflammed gut can lead to inflammation, causing acne breakouts and dull skin. Therefore, the first step to get clear skin is improving gut health.

Reach out for probiotic foods, such as kefir, miso, kombucha or anything with an active live culture. Good gut health can result in clear skin and prevent acne breakouts.

3) Berries

You can include various types of berries, such as cranberries, blackberries and blueberries in your diet to get clear skin. These berries are jam packed with high amounts of nutrients and antioxidants.

Antioxidants protect your body against radical damage and can do wonders for your skin. Berries are also rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, which has been proven to be responsible for many skin-related benefits.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli has several health benefits, including a positive impact on the skin. It's rich in antioxidants and can help you get clear skin by fighting against premature skin ageing and boosting stem cell renewal.

Consuming broccoli can also initiate different protective processes in your skin cells. You can also add other cruciferous vegetables, as they have a similar impact on skin health like broccoli.

5) Chia Seeds

Chia seeds consist of many nutrients and antioxidants, such as protein and Omega 3. These nutrients have an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin that is beneficial for protecting the skin against conditions, such as hyperpigmentation and eczema. The protein in chia seeds form a base for a healthy skin structure.

Moreover, the fibre present in chia seeds boost gut health and helps maintain the ratio of probiotic balance. Including chia seeds in your diet can also make your skin plump, as they are very hydrating .

6) Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in several antioxidants and nutrients, such as vitamin E and vitamin A.

Vitamin E helps in boosting collagen in the skin, which is often taken as skin supplements, while antioxidants help in protecting your skin against skin damage due to inflammation. Vitamin A allows for healthy skin renewal by fighting signs of ageing and early discoloration. Additionally, these vitamins are also beneficial for healthy hair and strong nails.

Bottom Line

You can also avoid certain foods in the diet to get clear skin. These include dairy products, sugary products and refined products. Try to consume food in as natural a state as possible, and avoid food that has been highly processed.

Moreover, do not expect clear skin immediately after including these foods in the diet. This is a process that requires long-term lifestyle changes rather than overnight changes. So be conscious and particular about the food you choose to consume.

However, acne breakouts can also result from other lifestyle aspects or diseases. In this case, you can undertake certain measures, such as avoiding smoking, getting full sleep and more. If acne breakouts and dull skin are unrelated to your diet, you should first consult a dermatologist.

