How Did Dakota Johnson’s Diet and Workout Routine Help Her Get Fit for Fifty Shades of Grey?

Dakota Johnson is one of the most popular American actresses, having starred in the erotic and romantic Fifty Shades film series. Aside from her acting skills, she is also a model, producer, and brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Additionally, she is also an investor in the sexual wellness brand known as Maude.

While performing the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series, Johnson pushed and challenged her body like never before. It's truly amazing how she maintained her fit and beautiful body even after the completion of the Fifty Shades series.

The actress trained with fitness instructor Ramona Braganza to get in shape before starting the Fifty Shades series. Johnson followed the combination of moves in a workout regimen that targeted her arms, abs, and ass along with eating a clean diet consisting of whole foods.

Let’s look into the greater details about the workout routine and diet of this actress that helped her get fit for Fifty Shades of Grey.

Dakota Johnson’s Workout Routine

Along with trainer Ramona Braganza, Johnson trained for about five days a week with sessions capped at approximately one hour every day. Braganza trained the actress with different moves to tone her muscles properly and avoid bulking the muscles. Her workouts focused on the intense circuits of strength exercises and a few light weight exercises.

Circuit training

The typical workout consisted of about ten minutes of warm-up on the treadmill, immediately followed by the three exercises continuously, and then going back to the cardio exercises. Braganza included different moves in the workout inspired by yoga, Pilates, and kickboxing to avoid monotony. During some of the workouts, the trainer also included ankle weights to increase the intensity of the workout.

Johnson's typical workout also included light dumbbells and Pilates rings to tone her body, improve core strength, and work on her upper body. Additionally, it also included unilateral training such as single-leg squats to enhance the stability and balance of the body.

Dakota Johnson liked doing hot yoga classes in addition to her usual workout routine when shooting Fifty Shades of Grey.

During the long and stressful shoot days, Johnson swapped her usual workout for a stretching session. Sometimes, the actress preferred jogging for about an hour instead of following her usual circuit workout. The idea behind this was to keep her body moving and avoid stiffening of the muscles.

Even after the shoot of the Fifty Shades series was completed, Dakota Johnson tried to follow a proper workout and structured diet to maintain her beautiful body and stay fit.

Dakota Johnson’s Diet

During filming, Dakota Johnson's meals were prepared by a professional chef who prioritized a super healthy diet. She followed the rule of the 3-2-1 plan wherein her daily eating plan consisted of three meals, two snacks, and a minimum of one liter of water.

Breakfast

For the first meal of the day, the actress usually prefers poached eggs and oatmeal with seasonal fruit. This tends to be the perfect combination of protein and fiber, which gives Johnson energy to start her day. Oatmeal also helps the actress to feel satiated for long hours.

Lunch

For lunch, Johnson prefers to eat fresh foods that are filled with nutrients. This usually involves having healthy grains such as quinoa or brown rice along with salmon or grilled chicken breast. Sometimes, she eats fresh salad packed with vegetables.

Dinner

Dakota Johnson's dinner is similar to her lunch, with just the smaller servings to allow her body to unwind.

The actress avoids going to restaurants or having greasy food. She tries to eat healthy and real foods every day.

Snacks

Johnson's snacks are also on the super healthy side. She loves indulging in freshly squeezed juice without any sugar. Other times, the actress opts for simple snacks such as fresh fruits and nuts.

Johnson is not overly restrictive of any food but prefers having healthier foods in moderation. She enjoys having wine every now and then but is careful not to overdo it. She also prefers drinking enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated and flush toxins out of her system.

Bottom Line

Although Dakota Johnson has a lean body, she worked very hard to improve her workout regimen and diet for the movie Fifty Shades of Grey and it certainly paid off. The diet followed by the actress is not overcomplicated and can be easily incorporated into anyone's lifestyle for effective weight management. The same goes for Johnson’s workout routine.

So, if you want a body like Dakota Johnson, you can try to incorporate her diet and workout routine with appropriate modifications in your lifestyle.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you think about Dakota Johnson workout and diet routine? Sounds interesting Too difficult 0 votes so far