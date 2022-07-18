7 Best Weight Training Exercises for Stronger Core for Women

A stronger core is crucial for going about daily activities as well as on the gym floor. Sculpted abs tend to be an added advantage. From sneezing and coughing to lifting barbells in the gym, sufficient core strength is required. That's why it's important for women to effectively engage and target their core muscles.

Your core region consists of a variety of muscles around the central region of the body. To get a stronger core, you need to train these muscles effectively ,including obliques, abdominal muscles, rectus abdominins, erector spinae, traverse abdominis, and more. It's essential to build sufficient core strength for whatever you are doing.

Weight Training Exercises for a Stronger Core

We have rounded up the seven best and most effective weight training exercises women can do:

1) Weighted Russian Twists

The Russian twist is a complete core exercise that not only helps in strengthening the muscles but also helps shed the flabby parts around the stomach.

This exercise helps in strengthening the muscles, such as the abdominals and obliques. The strengthened muscles can help in building a good posture in the body and prevent slouching. Additionally, regularly doing Russian twists can help strengthen your back.

Women should include Russian twists in their workout regime to get a stronger core and achieve toned abs.

2) Half Kneeling Wood Chop

Half kneeling wood chop can help women get a stronger core in two different ways.

Firstly, it can help build core strength by specifically targeting the obliques and the anterior core. Secondly, this exercise can help correct the imbalances and asymmetrics between the right and left sides of the body, helping get a stronger core.

Additionally, a half kneeling wood chop can aid in hip mobility and stability, allowing for better stability of the core and body.

3) Renegade Row

Renegade row is a challenging movement that provides a workout for the entire body along with targeting the core. This exercise challenges the deeper abdominal muscles that are often neglected in workouts. The weight and rowing movement of the exercise stimulates the hip rotational force and core strength.

The unilateral movement of the exercise provides some unique benefits, such as better core stability, muscle activation and movement awareness. Women can incorporate the renegade row in their workout regime for a stronger core and also to get a full-body workout.

4) Turkish Get-Up

The Turkish get-up is an advanced and complicated exercise, but the benefits it entails make this exercise worthy.

Apart from a stronger core, the Turkish get-up allows for better spin stability. The discrete movement of the exercise promotes better full-body coordination. That helps in everyday life and also improves strength for other exercises at the gym.

5) Kettlebell Halo

If done correctly, the kettlebell halo entails many benefits, like boosting core strength. It enhances the reflexive stability of the core, allowing for better body balance. Additionally, incorporating a kettlebell halo in the workout regime can loosen the thoracic and shoulder mobility, making them more resilient and stronger.

6) Weighted Flutter Kicks

Weighted flutter kicks have numerous benefits, including targeting the thighs, glutes and abs. This exercise is a great calorie crusher, shedding fat from the core region and sculpting abs. It can also strengthen the leg muscles and enhance body posture by preventing slouching.

This exercise is especially beneficial for women, as it works on shedding stubborn excess fat from areas such as the belly, thighs and hips. Apart from a stronger core, weighted flutter kicks can help women tone their entire lower body.

7) Unilateral Dumbbell March

One of the major benefits of an unilateral exercise is that it corrects muscle imbalance and asymmetry between both sides.

The dominant side cannot overcompensate for the other side, which enables effective training of the muscles on both sides. Women can also include a unilateral dumbbell march in their workout for a strengthened lower body.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned strength training exercises are a great place to start for a stronger core and strengthened lower body. Incorporating these exercises can provide women various benefits, including sculpted abs, burning calories, shedding fat, toning the body, strengthening muscles, and more.

However, do proceed with caution for some of the advanced exercises to avoid getting hurt. You can start with a warm-up to prepare your body. Moreover, if you're a beginner, do a few reps without weight so that you can better understand the mechanics of the exercise.

