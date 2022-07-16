6 Underrated Inner Core Exercises for Women

If you feel stiff and in pain even after a good body workout, there's a high probability it's because you have been neglecting inner core exercises.

The inner core helps your body with greater trunk stability. Although inner core exercises do not have much effect on the physique, they can help in boosting sports performance and preventing injuries.

Underrated Inner Core Exercises for Women

Here are six best yet underrated core exercises women can include in their workout:

1) High Boat to Low Boat

One of the most underrated inner core exercises is high boat to low boat, which efficiently targets all the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, erector spinae and hip flexors. This is a challenging exercise that effectively keeps your core engaged.

How to do it?

Position yourself in the sitting position with bent knees and feet flat on the ground. Slowly and together, raise both the legs off the ground, and angle them at 45 degrees to your torso.

Balance on the tailbone while keeping your back upright. Bring your arms straight in front of you while keeping them parallel to the ground. Hold this high boat position for a couple of seconds. Bring your legs towards the ground while straightening them and lowering your upper body. Hold this low boat position for a couple of seconds, and repeat.

2) Forearm Plank

The forearm plank is one of the basic staple workouts of the core. This exercisenot o nly engage all the muscles of the core but also targets the inner core. The forearm plank challenges all the muscles in the core region and some in the upper body.

How to do it?

Lie on the ground with your face towards the floor. Rise up to your forearms and toes while extending the leg behind you. Make sure your shoulders are above the elbows, and your body creates a straight line. Hold the forearm plank position for a couple of moments while contracting the core muscles and tightening your upper body.

3) Hollow Body Rock

The Hollow Body Rock is a dynamic exercise that engages your core muscles. It also target the inner core, including the obliques, transverse abdominis and rectus abdominis. This exercise creates tension throughout your body and helps in better engagement of the muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back on the ground with your arms extended above your head and extended legs. Raise your shoulders, mid-section and legs above the ground while keeping your head in a neutral position so that your body creates a shape similar to a banana. With a tightened body, start rocking forward and backward till your arms and feet almost touch the floor.

4) Single Leg Jackknife

A single leg jackknife is a real calorie burner that effectively targets your inner core muscles, including the rectus abdominus and obliques. This exercise also helps in strengthening the abdominal muscles and enhancing body balance. Therefore, women should include a single-leg jackknife for their inner core workout.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the floor with extended legs and arms beside the body. Simultaneously raise your right leg and upper torso off the ground while reaching for the left hand forward to touch your right foot. Your legs and torso should create a 'V' shape. Slowly bring your body back to its initial position, and repeat.

5) Scissor Flutter Kicks

Scissor Flutter Kick is a dynamic yet underrated inner core exercise that provides multiple benefits. Other than helping trim body fat and toning the legs, scissor flutter kicks also help reduce the chances of injury to the back and boosting athletic performance.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with extended legs and arms alongside your body. Hover both legs a few inches above the ground. Bring one leg towards the ground, and lift the other leg upwards. Keep repeating this movement while swapping the position of both the legs up and down.

6) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are one of the most effective and underrated exercises for the inner core, which women can include in their workout routine.

The bicycle crunch is a versatile exercise, as it's beginner friendly and requires no equipment. It's an excellent exercise for activation of deep core muscles and toning the muscles of the lower body.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground with bent knees and hands positioned behind your head. Gently hold your head with your hands, and lift your knees so that they form a 90-degree angle with your feet above the floor.

Start with a pedalling motion by bringing one leg up and straightening the other leg. Concurrently, rotate your body so that your elbow meets the opposite knee in an upward motion. Repeat.

