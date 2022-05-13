Cashews: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Cashews are basically a type of nut with a sweet flavor and a creamy and soft consistency. They are grown on a tropical evergreen tree and are found in various forms, including raw, salted, roasted and unsalted. You may also find cashew butter in the market.

Recently, they have also been used to produce dairy alternative items, such as cashew-based cheese, cashew milk, cashew-based sour cream, sauces, etc.

Also referred to as tree nuts, cashews are rich in important plant compounds and essential nutrients and make for a delicious and easy addition to several dishes. They can be consumed as an evening snack or used in nut mixes and added to desserts and smoothies. If eaten in moderation, cashews can be a nutritious and healthy addition to your everyday diet.

Nutritional facts about cashews

Cashews are loaded with essential nutrients. The following nutritional facts are for 28 grams of unsalted and unroasted cashews.

Protein - 5 grams

Calories - 157

Carbs - 9 grams

Fat - 12 grams

Fiber - 1 gram

Copper - 67%

Manganese - 20%

Magnesium- 20%

Iron- 11%

Zinc- 15%

Phosphorous- 13%

Vitamin B6- 7%

Vitamin K- 8%

Thiamine- 10%

Selenium- 10%

Cashews are particularly loaded with unsaturated fats, which reduces the risk of heart disease and premature deaths.

Health benefits of cashews

Similarly, like other nuts such as foxnuts and peanuts, eating cashews may also offer many health benefits. Generally, they are appreciated for their benefits like promoting a healthy heart, weight loss, regulating blood glucose levels and so on.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of eating cashews:

1) Helps maintain weight

Cashews can make a great snack if you are planning to lose weight. They contain healthy fats, fiber and protein that may help keep you full for an extended period of time and curb your cravings.

However, remember that cashews are high in calories, and you must eat them in moderation. Various studies have shown that eating a handful of cashews daily can potentially prevent the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

2) May help reduce bad cholesterol

Consuming cashews may also help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) in some adults. Various studies have shown that when people with mildly high cholesterol ate 30 to 60 grams of cashews per day, their LDL cholesterol saw an average reduction of about 24%. Researchers claim that vegetable proteins, fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, fibers, phytosterols and carotenoids present in cashews are mainly responsible for their health benefits.

3) May help reduce blood glucose level

Cashews are packed with healthy unsaturated fats and various essential minerals, including potassium, L-arginine, potassium, etc. These components help reduce blood glucose levels naturally by dilating your blood vessels.

4) Acts as an immunity booster

Cashews are rich in vitamins and zinc that help keep your immune system strong. Zinc, in particular, is an important immune booster component that is crucial for overall cell processing. Intake of zinc in the form of cashews may help you provide the required vitamins and zinc needed to enhance your immunity.

5) Good for your eyes

Harmful UV rays, pollution, and long screen time impact your eyes and can lead to several eye problems. Cashews contain important antioxidants that directly get absorbed by your retina, which in return, form a protective layer on the eyes, further protecting them from harmful sun rays and other eye-damaging components.

Your eye strength deteriorates as you age and in some cases leads to macular degeneration. Various studies have shown that regular intake of essential antioxidants provided by cashews may potentially help to slow down the condition and aid in eye health.

6) Promote healthy skin

Cashews have selenium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, and iron, which are all essential nutrients that help keep your skin healthy and glowing. They are also a great source of antioxidants, plant-based chemicals and proteins that aid in preventing wrinkles. Since cashews are packed with important antioxidants, they promote cell growth and ensure good elasticity of the skin.

Possible side effects

Though cashews are highly nutritious and healthy, some people might face allergic reactions to them. It can cause weight gain, bloating, joint swelling, constipation, etc. These side effects are rare, but it is very important to consume cashews in normal amounts to avoid any negative effects on the body.

Summary

Cashews are highly nutritious and beneficial for your overall health and well-being, provided you eat them in moderate quantities. They can be consumed raw, salted or roasted and are very easy to add to your everyday diet. You can even add ground or whole cashews to several dishes, ranging from soups and salads to stir-fries and desserts.

Cashew butter, on the other hand, is another way to add this wholesome nut to your diet. Simply spread it on your toast or add it to your smoothies and oatmeal.

