6 Exercises You Should Do For Better Bone Health

Bone health and longevity are rising topics of importance in the medical realm. Here are a few statistics to affirm the importance of skeletal health:

One in two people over 50 years of age are prone to an osteoporosis-related fracture.

By the time you're 18, nearly 90% of your adult bone structure has developed.

After age of 30, it's extremely difficult to enhance bone density.

After 30, your overall bone turnover becomes a net negative. Furthermore, most people never reach their peak bone density due to lack of calcium in their diet and inadequate exercise.

Does that mean you should quit trying to improve your bone health if you're past 30? Definitely not. In fact, studies done in elderly women have shown increased bone density and a lesser chance of osteoporotic fractures after a few months of regular weight training.

Weight training is the single biggest investment you can make for healthy bones. Not only can it help you reach your peak bone density, it can also maintain your bone health as you get older.

In this article, we will examine a few key exercises to grow and more importantly, maintain your current bone density and skeletal health.

Note: If you already have prior fractures, injuries or thinner bones, consult your doctor before embarking on a new fitness regimen.

Exercises You Should Do For Better Bone Health

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Walking at brisk pace

Yes, this classic exercise can be added to any routine, regardless of training experience. According to a study done on nurses, walking four hours per week reduced their incidence of hip fractures by 41% compared to walking less than an hour per week.

Tips:

Stay between 50-85% of your maximum heart rate.

Add additional weight to your workouts as you progress. That means carrying a loaded backpack or ankle weights.

Aim for 6,000 -10,000 steps a day for fat loss and other health benefits.

2) Squat

The squat is often referred to as the king of all exercises. Not only does it help gain strength and size in the hamstrings, quads and calves, it also helps in maintaining hip joint integrity and bone health.

Tips:

Squat deeper to increase muscle activation and flexibility.

If you struggle with hip or back pain, consult your doctor before performing squats. You do not want to exacerbate the issue.

Focus on higher reps as you get older.

You can use dumbbells, barbells, or kettlebells for maximum benefit.

For details regarding the proper form, check here.

Want some excellent barbell squat variations? Click here.

3) Racquet Sports

Racquet sports such as badminton, tennis, pickleball, and squash are excellent alternatives to improve cardiovascular health. The competitive aspect makes it exciting, and the social aspect leads to better mental health.

Combine them with adequate rest and recovery, a protein-rich diet, and stretching routines.

4) Yoga

Yoga has been shown to increase spinal bone mineral density in women who perform yoga regularly. The hips, spine, and wrists - the bones most prone to fracture - develop bone health and density through yoga.

Note: Stay away from poses that put undue stress on the neck, hips, and spine.

Check out the best yoga exercises for seniors to improve their bone health here.

5) Superman

The superman exercise is ideal for building the erector spinae and lower back. These muscles surrounding the spine require special attention.

Stengthening the spinal extensor muscles can reduce the risk of fractures and help improve posture.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor/mat in the prone position.

Slowly lift your arms and legs off the floor. Keep your head in a neutral position, and avoid looking up.

Feel your lower back contracting. Engage your core, glutes, and back muscles to hold the position for 2-3 seconds.

Return to the starting position, controlling your legs and arms on the way down.

Repeat, focusing on quality reps over quantity.

6) Standing hip abduction and extension

The standing hip abduction helps strengthen the muscles around the hip joint, especially the outer hip and thigh muscles. This exercise helps with functional strength and with daily activities like walking, getting up from bed, etc.

Do do a hip abduction, move your legs away from the body's midline. Hip extension involves opening up of the hip joint by increasing the angle between the pelvis and thigh.

This exercise is generally considered as a rehab movement but can be included early on to develop accessory muscles around the hip joint. You can initially use a chair for support, and slowly progress to using resistance bands for extra difficulty.

Exercises to avoid if you are already suffering from reduced bone health/osteoporosis:

Sit-ups and crunches (undue stress on spine)

Yoga and Pilates poses that put stress on the neck and spine

High-impact or explosive exercises

Adventure sports like climbing or skiing

