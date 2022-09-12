6 Best Lower Back Exercises for Beginners

Lower back exercises should ideally focus on all lower back muscles on both sides of the spine. This also applies to glutes and erector spinae.

A powerful, fit body is built on a strong lower back. The muscles in your lower back are some of the most crucial ones in your core. It also emphasizes the need to perform a lower back workout. Keeping them strong helps lessen your chances of lower back problems.

Having lower back discomfort probably makes you just want to stay in bed because of the aches and the frequent crippling soreness that it causes. But according to research, performing strength, aerobics, and stretching lower back exercises two to three times per week can help prevent and reduce lower back pain.

Best Lower Back Exercises

The lower back can be strengthened, stabilized, and supported by exercises that are listed below:

1. Bird-dog

The gluteal muscles get a workout from the bird-dog. It is one of the best lower back exercises that strengthens the back extensor muscles, which are attached to the back of the spine and enable bending, standing, and lifting motions.

Instructions:

Starting on your hands and knees, place your shoulders directly over your hands, and your hips directly over your knees.

Extend your right arm straight out in front of you while contracting your core muscles.

Hold the posture while maintaining your balance.

Straighten out the left leg behind the torso by slowly raising it.

Maintain the posture for 15 seconds.

Slowly take a step back to your starting position, then repeat on the other side.

2. Supine twist

This lower back exercise aids in stretching your glutes, which can constrict when you have lower back discomfort and ultimately aggravate the pain. It also helps to extend your lower back.

Instructions:

Laying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor is a good place to start.

Set up a "T" with your arms outstretched.

Roll both knees gently to one side while maintaining a flat back.

Spend 20 to 30 seconds in this position, then bring your knees back to the middle and repeat on the opposite side.

When you spin to each side, lay a pillow or stack of blankets under your knees if the stretch is too much for you.

3. Back extensions

One of the most well-known lower back exercises is certainly back extensions. They are effective at strengthening the muscles that run down your spine (the erector spinae). Your back can be straightened and rotated with the help of this muscle.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach.

Lift your chest while keeping your legs flat on the ground.

You can support yourself by keeping your hands out in front of you, behind your head, or on the floor.

For a harder workout, you can also lift your upper and lower body simultaneously.

4. Cat-Cow stretch

After doing this stretch, your lower back muscles will get stronger and feel better. You can loosen your muscles by performing this lower back exercise both at night and in the morning.

Instructions:

Kneel on the ground with your hands, feet, shoulders, and hip distance apart.

The second step is to slowly arch your back and lift your abdomen to the ceiling.

Gently relax your back and abdomen towards the floor, pushing even further by drawing your shoulders back and focusing upwards towards the ceiling.

Reverse the process and repeat it from the beginning.

5. Forearm plank

By strengthening the muscles around your lower back, this plank variation will help relieve some of the pressure on it.

Instructions:

To perform a forearm plank, place your forearms on the mat beneath your shoulders while still in the top push-up position.

Depending on how your shoulders feel, you can either bring your forearms parallel to one another or interlace your hands.

Activate your core while kicking through the heels.

Hold the stance for at least 30 seconds, working your way up to 1 minute.

6. Reverse extension on the ball

With this exercise, the lower back can be worked in a novel way. In this exercise, your lower body is raised by using your back muscles, as opposed to your upper body. This lower back exercise not only strengthens your back, but also your glutes, and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Lie with your stomach on the ball and your legs straight with toes touching the ground.

When the ball is under your hips, roll forward on it.

Lift your legs while keeping them straight up till your body is in a horizontal line.

Rolling forward until your forearms are resting on the ground makes this workout more challenging.

Wrapping Up

Lower back exercises play an important role in strengthening your back as well as alleviating back pain. Try to incorporate these exercises into your daily routine.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh