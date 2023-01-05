Looking for healthy sugar substitutes? Well, there are plenty of options to try.

While many people prefer sugar in their cooking and baking recipes due to its flavor-enhancing properties, it can’t be ignored that using refined sugar has several cons. It's high in calories, has no fiber or protein, and also causes sugar levels to spike, which is particularly dangerous for people with diabetes.

The good news is that you can use different sugar substitutes for a more healthful alternative. Some of the substitutes even have very few or zero calories, making them all-natural, safe, and healthy for everyone.

Healthy sugar substitutes to add to diet

Try the following alternatives in your diet to make your recipes delicious and healthier:

1) Agave

Agave is one of the best sugar substitutes that's derived from the blue agave plant, also known as the century plant or maguey. It's a sweetener that can be easily used as an alternative to sugar, but it's much sweeter.

Agave is a vegan product that can even help boost metabolism. The best part is that – it's low on the GI (glycemic index), meaning it's one of the best sugar substitutes for diabetics.

2) Honey

Honey is a great sugar substitute. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Honey is also among the most used healthy sugar substitutes that’s not only sweet and tasty but also packed with incredible health benefits. It contains less fructose, glucose, and calories, and is suitable for diabetic patients too, but diabetics should keep their honey consumption low.

Studies suggest that the consumption of honey can act as a great antidepressant and give out certain anti-anxiety benefits too. The golden, thick consistency of honey contains minerals, vitamins, and plenty of plant compounds that are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory benefits.

3) Stevia

Stevia is also among the best sugar substitutes that can sweeten up recipes without affecting health. It's a natural sweetener that contains no calories, but it may taste a bit different from refined sugar.

Studies have shown that stevia can help control weight gain and manage blood sugar levels too.

4) Blackstrap molass

Molasses are basically a nutrient-rich product of sugarcane and contain more nutrients than other refined alternatives. They're loaded with calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous.

This sugar alternative may help prevent anemia, improve bone health, and also prevent digestive issues in children. The unique flavor and thick consistency of molasses mak this sweetener an amazing addition to marinades, dips, and sauces.

5) Fruit puree

Fruit purees are healthy and natural. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Fruit purees are also considered great sugar alternatives, as they can be added to any recipe and baking product. Purees of fruits such as oranges are an amazing way to substitute white sugar for cakes, muffins, bread, and other dessert items.

Fruits such as bananas, apples, pineapples, etc. offer great benefits, such as a lower risk of disease and weight gain.They're also loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins, unlike refined sugars that are high in calories and also harmful to health.

If you’re buying fruit purees from the market, make sure to choose one that’s all-natural and contains no added sugar or flavors.

Bottom Line

So, the next time you're baking your favorite dessert, try adding one of the aforementioned sugar substitutes to make your recipe even more flavorful and healthy. Always remember that replacing sugar with natural substitutes like the ones discussed above can help keep your health in check.

Poll : 0 votes