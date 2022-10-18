5 Yoga Poses for Better Digestion and Gut Health

Do you suffer from digestion and gut health problems on a daily basis? If yes, practicing certain yoga poses can help bring relief naturally.

Aside from eating healthy and clean, and limiting the food items that lead to digestive problems, it is significant to incorporate yoga poses into your everyday schedule to maintain healthy gut health. Certain yoga asanas not only improve digestion and prevent bloating, but also help to stretch the muscles, stimulate the gut system, and massage the internal organs, hence improving the entire function of the digestive system.

Yoga for gut health is important as it ensures proper functioning of the stomach and its surrounding organs such as the large intestine, small intestine, liver, etc.

5 yoga poses that promote digestion and gut health

With a combination of different stretches that work on the abdominal muscles and twists that help eliminate intestinal toxins, the below-given yoga sequence is sure to provide relief from a wide range of gut discomfort.

Here are the top 5 asanas for rejuvenating and detoxifying the digestive system to perform optimally.

1.Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

To perform this pose:

Step your left foot forward into a low lunge and straighten your leg.

Walk your right foot forward a few inches and turn your foot at a 45-degree angle to the front with your heel flat on the ground.

Rest your left hand on your left shin or the ground and reach your right hand to the ceiling with your palm facing out.

Stretch the crown of your head gently as you reach your tailbone towards your right heel.

Hold the pose for a few minutes before coming back to the starting position and switching sides.

2. Half lord of the fishes (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

To perform this pose:

Begin by sitting on the floor or mat with both legs extended straight.

Bend your right knee and cross it over your left thigh or knee while placing your right foot flat on the floor. Make sure to keep your right foot planted on the floor throughout the movement.

Now gently lean on your left hip and bend your left knee so that the sole of your left foot gets towards your right buttock.

Bring your left elbow on the outside of your right knee while gently rotating your trunk to your right. Position your right palm on the mat to the right of your buttocks.

Slowly turn your neck and hold the position for a few minutes.

Switch sides and repeat the entire pose on the opposite side.

3. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

To perform this pose:

Start the asana by lying on your stomach, with your hands on your sides and legs straight.

Bend both knees back and move your feet as close t your butts as you can. Gently grab your ankles by reaching back and be sure to position your knees no wider than your hips.

Now slowly pull your feet towards your body and lift your thighs away from the ground. Simultaneously, lift your head and chest while keeping your pelvis on the floor.

Hold this posture for a few breaths and then lower your body back down.

4. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

To perform this pose:

Lie on your stomach on the floor or mat with your feet at hip distance and palms of your hands flat on the ground. Keep your elbows bent.

Extend your feet and press into your hands while bringing your chest and head upward.

Straighten your arms while keeping your elbows slightly bent and roll your shoulders down and back. Be sure to move your upper back and chest up and forward and keep your pelvis on the ground throughout the exercise.

Look up without overstretching your neck or lifting your chin.

Hold the posture for as long as you can.

5. Revolved chair pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

To perform this pose:

Stand with your toes touching and your heels apart.

Sit back as though you are sitting on an imaginary chair and position your hands in Anjali Mudra (prayer position) in front of your chest.

Now maintain this position and slowly twist your body to the left while bringing your right elbow towards your left knee.

Hold for a few breaths and then repeat on the opposite side.

Bottom line

Each of the aforementioned yoga asanas, if done correctly and regularly, helps relieve all types of digestive problems such as constipation, gas, bloating, etc. Plus, they may also assist in general digestion and improve your abdominal functions.

While these yoga poses are generally safe, it is important to note that they may not be suitable for people with high blood pressure issues, neck or back injuries, or pregnant. Thus, it is best to consult a doctor before attempting these asanas.

